Featured Stories
H. Ross Perot, the colorful, self-made Texas billionaire who twice ran for president, has died.
CLEVELAND — Picture this, baseball fans. All-Star Game tied 4-all tonight at Progressive Field, flamethrower Aroldis Chapman set to face rookie sensation Pete Alonso to start the top of the 10th inning.
But, wait. Before the first pitch, Kris Bryant casually trots from the National League dugout to take a lead off second base.
Ears clogged with earwax are no fun. Many parents can appreciate the earwax-impacted child who constantly asks, “Huh?” In addition, clogged ears can make it difficult for a physician to evaluate a child’s eardrum and can interfere with hearing testing during a well-child check.
A federal program to help injured veterans and their spouses conceive children through in vitro fertilization is being hobbled by anti-abortion forces that oppose how the process can lead to embryos being destroyed.
Dear Readers: Ladies, the heat is on. How should you dress for the office in the summer? Most offices adopt a more relaxed dress code for summertime. Let’s take a look:
Local thespians are braving the summer heat and whatever wild weather Texas throws at them to prepare a Central Texas tradition. Performances of the 27th season of “Salado Legends” musical drama will take place July 20, 27 and Aug. 3 at Tablerock’s Goodnight Amphitheatre.
Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center will bring a taste of Broadway to Temple with its new dinner theater series, which begins Nov. 14.