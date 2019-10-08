Danny Morris Havis, 72, of Temple, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019, of complications from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Visitation will be 1-2 PM, Wednesday, October 9th, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. The service will follow at 2 PM with Pastor Darin Pound officiating. Burial will follow at Wortham Bend Cemetery.
Danny was born on October 24, 1946 in Hill County (south of Hubbard.) He was the baby of eight siblings and spoiled rotten. He was raised in the Baptist faith, accepted Christ as a young child, and then rededicated his life to Christ again with a public baptism in 1986,
Danny married Minnie Dodson, the mother of his two daughters, Amy and Lisa. He later married Mary Lou “Lucy” Bryant Frey Havis on April 21, 1979 in Waco. With this marriage he received two more children, Norman and Jennifer Frey.
Danny attended schools in Brandon, Bynum, Coolidge, Malone and graduated in 1966 in Penelope, Texas. In 1966 he went to work for Texas Power and Light in Corsicana. That same year he also went to serve his country in the Army. He served at Ft. Polk, LA; Osan Air Force base (1967-68) in Korea; and then to Ft. Bliss in El Paso. He worked for Texas Power and Light, TXU, TU Electric, Oncor and Atmos Electric and Gas, working districts in Corsicana, Waco, Brownwood, Temple, Killeen and Round Rock before retiring in February 2007.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, creek wading, snow skiing, fishing, bird watching, boating, water skiing, hiking, wood working, open-air Jeep rides, making Jerky, and car trips anywhere, no matter how long or short.
He was preceded in death by his parents, W. D. and Essie Gladney Havis; brothers, Gene (Dalton), Donald (Jack) and C. Kenneth Havis; brothers-in-law, Charles Motley, Dwaine Huse; sons-in-law, Mark Rutledge and Ken Redden; daughter-in-law, Brandi; niece, Ocie Lee Motley; and nephew, Michael Havis.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 40 years, Mary Lou “Lucy” Bryant Havis; son, Norman Frey; daughters, Amy Havis Redden, Jennifer Frey Hubbard and husband, Ron, Lisa Havis Palacios and husband, Phillip; brother, Hilton Havis and wife, Sue of Axtel; sisters, Leatrice Motley of Hubbard, Essie D. Huse of Tyler and Mary Schronk of Waco; sisters-in-law, Ruth Havis of Waco, Joyce Yates and husband, Sam of China Spring, Joan Donaldson and husband, Bill of Waco; grandchildren, Brandon Rutledge, Shelby Machac and husband, Paul, Casey Osborn and husband, Dusty, Scout Carlson, Kylia, Kennon and Kolton Redden, Devan Ford and wife, Deanna, Grant Ford, Ethan Havis, Ava Carbone, Lauren and London Palacios, Claire hubbard, Ariel Thomas; great-granddaughters, Camdyn Gooding and Laci Osborn, numerous nieces and nephews and extended family, Jessica and Allison Vaden; and the Dodsons.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wortham Bend Cemetery Association.