BELTON — Edd Melton, the Precinct 4 constable, will retire next year after serving 30 years, he told the Telegram.
“I have decided not to seek re-election,” Melton, 60, said. “I just think 30 years of service is enough. I’ll let somebody else (serve). There’s plenty of capable people out there that can do the job. I plan on doing a little more farming, and maybe do some traveling with my wife and grandkids.”
As Melton prepares for retirement, candidates have started forming their campaigns to succeed the longtime constable in the 2020 election.
Democrat Louie Minor and AJ Torres, a deputy constable for Precinct 4, recently filed an appointment of campaign treasurer form — a document that often indicates a person is planning to run for office.
Melton, a Republican, was first elected in 1990 in an election to complete an unexpired term. He defeated Democrat Larry Prince, who was appointed the Precinct 4 constable. Melton went on to win seven four-year terms.
Melton joins Precinct 3 Constable Thomas Prado in not seeking re-election next year.
Open Precinct 4 constable race
With Melton passing on an eighth term, there will be an open race to be the Precinct 4 constable — a position that comes with an annual salary of $63,115.
“I want to make sure we have a good, strong Democratic option,” Minor, a Killeen businessman, said. “I used to be a reserve deputy constable. It’s a no brainer to me.”
Minor’s other law enforcement experience includes working as a corrections officer for the Bell County Jail and as a Troy Police officer. He holds a criminal justice associate degree from Temple College; a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Tarleton State University; and a public administration master’s degree from Norwich University.
“Everything we can do to assist and aid the public in ease utilizing technology I want to do that,” Minor said of his plans if he is elected constable.
Minor, 40, is a familiar face in Bell County politics. The Democrat sought several elected positions, including Precinct 4 commissioner, congressman and Belton councilman.
Most recently, the Bell County Commissioners Court considered Minor as a possible replacement for now-former Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown.
Torres, a Nolanville resident, did not respond to a Telegram request to comment Friday.
A constable is a peace officer and is the chief process server of the precinct’s justice of the peace court. They serve subpoenas, act as bailiffs, execute judgments, serve papers, perform patrol functions and help the Sheriff’s Department when asked.
Contested sheriff’s race
Eddy Lange, 64, will run for a third term as sheriff, he told the Telegram on Friday.
“We got some major issues going on with the jail. We’re looking at a possible jail expansion because our numbers continue to grow. I want to be able to see us through that,” Lange said. “We’ve got a new Commissioners Court on board that we’ve developed good relationships with. I want to help those guys get through this first term with the new people and the new county judge.”
Lange, a Republican, was first elected in 2012. Prior to his election as the county’s top cop, he represented Precinct 3 on the Commissioners Court and served four terms as the Precinct 3 justice of the peace.
“As long as I continue to enjoy coming to work every day, enjoy the relationships that I have with everybody involved, I want to continue to come to work, and hopefully the citizens of Bell County will support me in what we’ve been doing,” Lange said.
Lange said he is prepared for any challengers who may come his way.
Fred Harris, a Killeen Police detective, recently filed a campaign treasurer appointment form.
Harris has worked in law enforcement for more than 21 years. He did not immediately respond a Telegram request for comment.
Whoever is elected sheriff will serve a four-year term and have an annual salary of $108,843.
Peters jumps in JP race
Democrats are hoping to hold onto the Killeen-centric Precinct 4, Place 1, justice of the peace seat.
Precinct 4, Place 1, Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters recently filed a campaign treasurer appointment.
Peters is seeking his first full term as JP. Peters was appointed to the position in March — replacing Brown, who was removed from the office in February after a jury trial.
Michael Keefe, a retired Killeen Police officer with two decades of service, is seeking the GOP nomination for the seat.
There is another potential candidate — Killeen City Councilman Gregory Johnson. He filed a campaign treasurer appointment form, indicating he may seek office.
Johnson has not made his campaign official nor indicated which party’s nomination he will seek. He has, however, announced he will not run for a third term on the Killeen City Council.
Other county races
Devin Rosenthal, the Precinct 3 constable’s chief deputy, is seeking to succeed Prado. Rosenthal, a Republican, is the sole person to indicate they will seek the Precinct 3 constable seat.
Other Bell County offices on the 2020 ballot include county attorney; tax assessor-collector; commissioner for Precincts 1 and 3; Precinct 3, Place 1, justice of the peace; and constable for Precincts 1, 2 and 4.
Other local offices slated for next year’s ballot are the 31st Congressional District; Texas Senate District 24; Texas House Districts 54 and 55; the District 10 seat on the State Board of Education; the 27th, 146th and 426th District judge seats; and district attorney.