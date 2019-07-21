Criminal dispositions

Deshun Banks, Killeen, discharge a firearm in a certain manner

Deshun Banks, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Nicheka Denoris Bethea , Killeen, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Edric Brooks, Austin, terroristic threat of a family or household member

Edric Brooks, Austin, assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member

Edric Brooks, Austin, violation of a protection order with bias and prejudice

Danielle Nicole Brown, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Jakeira Nishelle Bryant, Round Rock, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Dustin Gene Carlisle, Killeen, criminal mischief greater than or equal to $100-$750

Roberto Carrera-Partida Jr., Temple, driving while intoxicated

Jalen Tra’von Clarke, Killeen, failure to identify a fugitive

Ryan Scott Dail , Belton, driving while intoxicated

Krystal Reniua Daye, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Reginald Lamont Evelyn Jr., Killeen, possession o f marijuana less than 2 oz. in a drug free zone

Daniell Alise Gardner, Killeen, criminal trespass of a habitat or shelter

Debbie Gavino , Belton, theft of property less than $50 against an elderly

Tye Daniel Goldsmith, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Markeba Lovelle Gregory, Copperas Cove, driving while intoxicated

Lynda Hernandez, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Dustin Lee Hill, Belton, speeding

Brenden Michael Hoffmann, Copperas Cove, driving while intoxicated 2nd

Terri Joe Hughes, Belton, theft class C

Aquantis Miendomani Johnson, Killeen, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Hia Kenesha Lewis, Killeen, assault causing bodily injury

Anthony Travis Martin, Killeen, driving while license invalid

Dimas Martinez, Temple, driving with license invalid with a previous conviction

Torri Davonte Oneal , Temple, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Diris Perkering , Harker Heights, theft of services greater than or equal to $100-$750

Ezequiel Prundea -Flores, Temple, theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Dustin Heath Severson, Belton, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz.

Candace M. Swist , Austin, 2 counts of theft of property greater than or equal to $100-$750

Divorces

Claudia Elizabeth Benavidez vs. Abraham Campos

Terrance Terrell Burney vs. Chanteria Kenyetta Burney

Jordan Michael Armstrong vs. Recquel Wei- Lani Armstrong

Joshua Joseph Friends vs. Monica Julia Friends

Maria Ines Quintana vs. Miguel Rodriguez

Amanda Earnhardt Everett vs. Christopher Cortez Everett

Nicholas Duane Baughan vs. Lisa Marie Baughan

Evelyn Garcia vs. Kevin Garcia

Raul Jaime Negron vs. Rosemary Alvardo

Ana Gabriela Mao vs. Brian Chan Mao

Vincent Gallman vs. Recquel Gallman

John Johann Platz vs. Jennifer Manalili Capili

Abigal M. Griffith vs. Bradley A. Raleigh

Caren Yessenia Tucker vs. Gabriel Anthony Tucker

Christopher Alan Owen vs. Barbara Diann Owen

Kayla Xindaris Johnson vs. Ethan Daniel Johnson

Brandy Larry vs. Simuel Lawade Larry Jr.

Jessica S. Dixon vs. Jasmine S. Wright

Cynthia Marie Hancock vs. Wesley Jonathan Hancock

Duane Alain Parsons vs. Aleena Shenadra Wade

Marliqua Alexia Davies vs. Shaniqua Letice Westmoreland

Alicia Anna Renee Decarlo vs. Jesse Michael Decarlo

Crystal Lee Hernandez-Willis vs. Tyler Chase Willis

Tomas Omar Mejia-Hernandez vs. Maria Vallecillo

Benjamin Kenneth Bale vs. Taylor Breann Bale

Tanner Wayne Armstrong vs. Shelby Dawn Armstrong

Conner Patrick Bresnahan vs. Ashley Heather Bresnahan

China Nicole Sumpter vs. Takyra E. Graves- Sumpter

Annajelyne Ciamaichelo vs. Gabriel Alberto Martinez

Desiree Byers vs. Paul Fredrick Byers II

Ethan Burton vs. Amanda Marie Burton

Rafael Clayton Curry vs. Alicia Renee Curry

Sandra J. Melendez vs. Christopher P. Melendez

Alexandria Harman vs. Kayla Harman

Nathan Flores vs. Katie Brielle Flores

Desirae Capree Williams vs. Joe Edward Williams

Kacie Dawn Starlings vs. Anthony Douglas Caballeros

Daniela Quinones vs. Brayan Abel Garcia-Hernandez

Marriages

Jesus Alvarado Henriquez and Denise Marie Figueroa

Nana Boakye and T’che Aleyra De Juane Jones

Eduardo Alfaro Sanchez and Joshcelyn Antoinette Montoya

Duncan Mackenzie Ard and Tatiana Norflee Colondres

Edward Louis Bagapor and Brianna Danee Purkey

Reginald Lee Bailey Jr. and Elizabeth Catherine Moore

Troy Everette Barnes and Betina Danielle Garcia

Carlos Tremayne Bell and Dana Louise Acfalle Mansapit

Jose Bello Munoz and Mayra Cardona Perez

Nathaniel Allen Bessent and Aleksandra Bostandjyan

Thomas A. Bosquez and Angelica Andrea Valdez

Connor Patrick Bresnahan and Yolanda Lisbeth Lopez-Galindo

Jeffery Lewis Brown and Martha Lynette Brown

Miguel Angel Calderon Gonzales and Dayanara Liz Paris Lugo

Charles Campos Morales and Kennedy Krystal Milwrick

Raul Adrian Canto and Lauryn Ashley Hinton

Dora Vah Cassell and Amarine Kamphaengyai Ocloo

Joseph Garrett Charnock and Krista Ashley Haun

Curtis Lloyd Clark and Ashlynn Faye Gibson

James Collin Collyer and Brianna Lois Nicole Jong

Joseph Thomas Cooley and Melvin Julius Kessler

Robert Roy Daly and Allison Leigh Cartmell

Leon Sylvania Dean Jr. and Jaslyn Jarnae Mingo

Devon James Deanda and Madison Leigh McDonough

Paul Michael Devlin and iralys Josefina Mata Parra

Tyler Trevon Duncan and Jesikah Renee Reyes

Jimmy Estrada and Stephanie Nevarez

Suikang Fang and Dien Tu Tran

Cory Ryan Farmer and Kathleen Joyce Phoenix

Anthony Wado Frazer and Ingrid Margarette Warton

Dustin Isaac Fugate and Angelina Jomenez-Taitingfong

Caleb Jeremiah Elijah Fulton and Angela Darlene Escalante

Brandon Allen Green and Rolita Tonica Sutton

Scott Daniel Guay and Gabriele S. Jones

Daniel Guzman and Teresa Cartagena

Brent Allen Hays and Sunny Elisw Vestal

Henry Otoniel Henriquez Mejia and Maribel Mateo

Mikayla Kiara D’Nec Hicks and Michala Lejean Bailey

Jesse Lee Holaday and Amanda Lea Leatherwood

Robert Howard Hossfeld and Estefani Gonzalez Landaverde

Thaddeus Michael Imerman and Lorna Enid Burgos Rios

Tyriece Devon Jackson and Ladorcia Shaniece Champ

Billy Joe Jimenez and Tomasa Francisca Cantu

Robert Miller Johnson Jr. and Vickie Nesbitt Avinger

Arkquan Rynel Joseph McCord and Josephine Lizandro

Benito Juarez and Martha Patricia Gonzalez Guerra

Garrett Weston King and Diana Medina

Dustin Michael Klein and Tamisha Lashay Cook

Brandon Tyler Kluna and Rachel Kathleen forrest

Ryan Edward Landry and Antona Tiara Gaskins

Fernando Andres Lara and Theresa Lau

Luis Sergio Loera and Lesly A. Gonzalez Gonzalez

Jake Thomas Malone and Amaya Nicole Adams

Elias Ambro Morales and Jennifer Santos Anaya

Bradley Thurman Morrow and Kelsie Elisabeth Nolan

Bryan Randolph Musser III and Taylor Lynn Colberg

Kaevin Enthonye Nobles and Dakota D’trease Kelley

Clyde Farrel Padgett and Charmaine E. Barker

Michael Ray Padgett Jr. and Jordan Nichole Saxon

Eric Antonio Farham and Evelin Lisette Lastro Delgado

Jacob Alexander Patton and Lynette Rochelle Abruzzini

Sidney Jean Payne and Nicole Degollado

Luke Anthony Pimentel and Latricia Kemp Vasquez

Brunet Jn Dennis Port Au Prince and Michelle Mercedes Velez

Randall Dalton Powell and Chelsea Ann Fuller Gawlik

Bradley Aaron Raleigh and Audree Renee Ilse

Daniel John Reese and Chloie Francis Adkins

Trey Robert Ring and Taylor Jade Sterwerf

George Angel Rivera and Ingrid L. Rodriquez

Diego Rodriguez Alegria and Maria Enriquez Enriquez

John Mark Shepperd and Teresa M. Phegley

Brannon Jamel Sledge and Amanda Brittnie Melendez

Elijah Payne Salter and Susan Ann Rhea- Zarb

Devyn Xavier Schulze Johnson and Elizabeth Johanne-Smith Almaas

Curtis Andrew Sessoms and Heather Yvonda Quarles

Cody Allen Stamm and Elizabeth Jeanne Thomas

David Allen Starkey Jr. and Melissa Ann Pechal

Marqus Cedric Stevens and Joalys Marie Rivera Vega

Brandon Mitchell Stratton and Jacqueline Denis Arguello

Tyler Andrew Stromer and Bianca Izamare Vega

Jarvis Casey Taylor and Kenya Keyarah Smith

Tyler Jacob Thiede and Jessica Elizabeth Artz

Charles Bradley Vandergriff and Ashlin Taylor Broussard

Filipe Vargas and Mackenzie Taylor Malloy

John Aaron Vasquez and Jade Marie Phillips

Austin Samuel Wagar and Shannon Michelle Alivio

Jared Lucas Walden and Winter Diane Snow

Eddie Joe Walker and Melanie Aleane Fletcher Benford

Dereck Rayshon Warren and Tiffany Chantell Gualdarama

Joshua Craig Werner and Skylar Terri Barden

Jeremy Jarelle Whitfield and Lakina Tisha Owens

Logan Anderson Wiseman and Jordan Lashae Slevin

Darion La Sean Woods and Alejandra Lizbeth Najera