Most Popular
Articles
- 8 vehicles involved in I-35 crash
- Todos en la familia: Temple brothers expand small taqueria into full-service eatery
- Body recovered after potential drowning at Temple Lake Park
- Fort Hood soldier identified in lake drowning
- Exclusive: Death penalty waived for suspect in 2016 capital murder case
- Dear Annie: Sister-in-law is having an affair
- Finding his man: Constable catches Temple fugitive in Midland
- Fire trucks to be returned to Little River-Academy department, judge rules
- Backroads: Belton college sought merger amid financial troubles
- Salado teen receives probation in sexual assault case