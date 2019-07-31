BY DEBORAH McKEON
TELEGRAM STAFF WRITER
ROGERS — The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help to identify a suspect in a forgery case.
A man opened an account at the Buckholts State Bank in Rogers and reportedly used false identification. He reportedly deposited several forged checks and then withdrew funds from the account from the local ATM.
He drove a blue Dodge 4-door pickup with a chrome-colored, diamond-finished toolbox in the bed.
Anyone with information is asked to call 254-933-5435 — the Criminal Investigations Division at the Bell County Sheriff’s Department — during business hours. After business hours, call 254-933-5412, which is the non-emergency number.