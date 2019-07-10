A man allegedly running around with a machete was detained a little before noon near the Ralph Wilson Youth Club, 1515 S. 25th St. Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said.
The youth club was placed on a hard lockdown until the man’s capture. No one was injured.
It’s unknown why the officers took the man into custody since carrying a machete is not against Texas law.
Several people on the Telegram Facebook page said the man has previously, for the past few weeks, walked around nonchalantly with a machete.
The officials at Ralph Wilson Youth Club were grateful the situation wasn’t worse and that no one was harmed.
“I’m grateful,” Brett Williams, executive director of the youth club, said Wednesday. “We got the kids secured inside as quickly as possible. I didn’t know if the man had a gun or machete.”
The lockdown lasted about 30 minutes, Williams said.
The alley behind the 1200 block of South 25th Street was blocked by Temple Police Department patrol vehicles, which included a K9 unit.
“This (incidents like these) didn’t happen during my generation, but it’s all too common nowadays,” Williams said. “Our kids are really resilient,” he said. “I’m very impressed with the way they handled the situation.”