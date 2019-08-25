CAMERON – Services for Litt Barrett, 79, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Monday at Marek-Burns Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron with the Rev. Bill Harris and Rev. David Barrett officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 until 6:00 pm at the funeral home.
Burial will be following service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron.
Mr. Barrett died Thursday, August 22, at Baylor Scott and White Hospital.
He was born April 27, 1940, in Cameron to Smith and Thelma Rae Barrett. He graduated from C.H. Yoe High School in 1958. He married Beverly Schiller Barrett on June 26, 1960 in Cameron. He had been a lifetime resident of Milam County. He owned Barrett’s Exxon Service Station for 25 years. After retirement he worked for the HOP Transportation Services and Cameron ISD as a school bus driver.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly, three children, Kyle Barrett and wife Kathy, Kimberly Mitchan and husband Gerry, and Kolette Morgan and husband Stanley all of Cameron. He had four grandchildren, Barrett Evan, Littney Morgan Brannon, Karissa Evan, and Kayla Morgan Bolling. Also had 5 great grandchildren, Emersyn Evan, Rayn Brannon, Kara Mays, Trey Mays, Mason Evan, and 2 on the way. Also surviving is Griffin Barrett and wife Pat of Cameron, and David Barrett and wife Sara of Hewitt.
Memorials may be made to Children at Heart Ministries 1301 N. Mays, Round Rock, Tx. 78664