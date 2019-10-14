Day for Women Event & Luncheon is in the works!

The Day for Women is a well-established, well-attended event in its 16th year, with over 40 vendors all under one roof. Each year the event draws an average of 500 attendees who look forward to shopping with the many local businesses. “It’ll be a great way to see what our area has to offer for shoppers. It’s particularly great for women like me who are new in town and haven’t gotten a proper introduction to the businesses and services here.” says Darla, a new Temple resident.
In previous years, along with our sponsors, vendors have included local small businesses, independent distributors from Mary Kay and LuLaRoe, medical services and professionals to Baylor Scott & White Volunteer Services, and clinics such as Vasicek Cancer Institute Center.
A style show, presentations and demonstrations are scheduled throughout the day where you can get up-close and personal with products, instructors and professionals. “You never really know who, or what, you’ll see and that’s the fun of it!” says Lauren Ballard, the organizer of the event.
The Day for Women event admission tickets are $10 and luncheon tickets are $25.Tickets can be purchased online at www.CentralTexasTickets.com, in person at the Temple Daily Telegram or Precious Memories.