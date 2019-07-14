I don’t know why it is so difficult to determine when life starts (see the editorial titled “Defining life’s start” in the June 23 Telegram). All we have to do is consult with the Creator of the universe and all mankind, the God of the Bible.
He says in Jeremiah 1:4-5 “Then the word of the Lord came to me (Jeremiah), saying, Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee (had an intimate relationship with you); and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee (set you apart), and I ordained thee a prophet unto the nations.”
Psalm 139:16 says, “Thine eyes did see my substance, yet being unformed; and in thy book all my members were written, which in continuance were fashioned, when as yet there was none of them.”
Ephesians 1:4 says, “... according as he (God) hath chosen us (election) in him (Christ) before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and without blame before him ...”
Isaiah 8:1, 3 says, “Moreover, the Lord said unto me, Take a great roll, and write in it with a man’s pen concerning Maher-shalal-hash-baz … And I went unto the prophetess and she conceived, and bore a son. Then said the Lord to me, Call his name Maher-shalal-hash-baz.”
Revelation 17:8b says, “... and they that dwell on the earth shall wonder, whose names were not written in the book of life from the foundation of the world, when they behold the beast that was, and is not, and yet is.” It should be obvious to believers from these passages that life begins in the mind of God before conception; actually at or before the foundation of the world!
Joe Hellmueller
Rosebud