A Texas beer distributor has opened its new $11 million distribution facility in Temple.
KEG 1 O’Neal LLC celebrated the grand opening of its new 108,000-square foot facility, located on 23 acres in the Temple Industrial Park.
The expanded facility — which houses a regional office and commercial distribution warehouse — created 50 new jobs, bringing the company’s employees in Temple to 110.
“We are proud and privileged to serve our customers of Temple, Texas, and the surrounding Central Texas region,” said Scott O’Neal, president and partner of the company. “Our new distribution warehouse is a first-class facility that will service 12 counties in Central Texas. We look forward to a long standing and growing presence in Temple.”
KEG 1 O’Neal is one of the latest companies to join Temple’s thriving logistics and distribution district, which includes H-E-B, Wal-Mart, McLane Co. and Baylor Scott & White facilities.
“KEG 1 O’Neal has been located in Temple for over 10 years, and we are pleased to partner with KEG 1 O’Neal to expand their presence in Temple, retain 60 employees with competitive wages, and create an additional 50 new jobs in Temple.” said Adrian Cannady, Temple Economic Development Corp. president and CEO.
The Temple EDC Board of Directors approved an economic development agreement in 2017 that includes a land grant.
KEG 1 O’Neal is a wholesale beer distributor that distributes a large assortment of alcoholic beverages to 30 counties in Texas. The company also has other Texas facilities in Early, Fredericksburg and Weatherford.