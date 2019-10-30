BELTON — Work began this week to fix a bottleneck in the southern part the sewer system here.
The $1 million project will add about 3,000 linear feet of sewer line along Shady Lane in South Belton. The line will range from 24 to 30 inches in diameter — doubling the size of an existing pipe that will run parallel to the new one.
The Belton City Council unanimously approved the project in August. Austin-based M.A. Smith Contracting is building the extension.
Public Works Director Angellia Points said the existing 12-inch line — while new — near Shady Lane will not be able to meet future demand. It barely meets existing demand, she said.
“We have a 12-inch (line) going into a 30-inch line,” Points said, explaining the sewer bottleneck.
Belton residents produce an estimated 13 million gallons of wastewater every day. Half of that goes through the sewer lines in the Miller Heights area.
“That 12-inch line can only handle, at times, 1.3 million gallons a day,” Points told the City Council in August. “Just for comparison: (the) Three Creeks (subdivision) alone is estimated to send 1.8 million gallons a day through that sewer line. Not only will it not hold all of Three Creeks, it obviously won’t hold anything more than that — which is all of Miller Heights.”
Rather than ripping out that smaller sewer line, the city is building the larger line next to it. Points called it an interceptor sewer.
“It’s an express route,” Councilman Craig Pearson said.
Points agreed with Pearson’s description. She likened it to being a toll road for wastewater.
The Shady Lane project, Points said, is integral to the city’s infrastructure plans for South Belton.
“I would say this is a necessary component so we can do the South Belton sewer,” Points said. “This is critical to making South Belton phase two work.”
The new line will pick up sewer from Three Creeks, a sprawling subdivision near Stillhouse Hollow Lake that will eventually have around 1,500 homes; Shanklin Crossing, a planned mixed-use development on 168 acres; possibly two new schools; and other South Belton developments.
“All of that will go through this new one — all through this interceptor,” the public works director said. “So will all of (the) South Belton (sewer project) that we’re planning right now.”
The city completed the first phase of its southern sewer extension earlier this year. The line stretches from Holland Road, follows Loop 121 and ends around Capitol Way and Grove Road. It cost $2.55 million.
Two more phases are planned for the South Belton sewer project.
Designs for phase two are 75 percent complete, city spokesman Paul Romer said Wednesday. It is estimated to cost more than $4 million, and would provide nearly 1,800 acres with sewage service.
Eventually, the sewer will stretch from Holland Road to near the Lampasas River.