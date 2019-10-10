Temple Music Club concerts this weekend
The Temple Music Club will hold multiple concerts this weekend at the Jackson-Graeter Backstage Theater at Temple College.
Performances will take place 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday.
The theme is “Sentimental Journey” and songs include Broadway and pop favorites such as “The Way We Were,” “These Foolish Things Remind Me of You,” “Unforgettable,” “Ah Yes, I Remember It Well” from “Gigi” and “Memory” from “Cats.” Jazz standards include “When October Goes” and Harry Nilsson’s “Remember.” The show’s comedy songs include “A Letter from the AARP,” “When You’re Old and Gray” and “The Short-term Memory Loss Blues.”
The concert will benefit scholarships for those pursing a bachelor’s degree in the Texas A&M–Central Texas music program.
Seating is limited and ticket reservations may be made by calling 254-298-8555.
Flatland Cavalry concert canceled
Tonight’s Flatland Cavalry concert at Johnny’s Steaks and Bar-Be-Que in Salado was canceled because of the possibility of inclement weather.
All tickets will be refunded. The band will return to the venue to perform in 2020.