There will soon be a new kid in town in the realm of annual Temple concerts and events, with this weekend seeing the first Temple Fall Festival.
The festival, which is being put on by Roney Castor of the “Ritmo Tejano” show on KRXT 98.5 in Rockdale, will take place Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Festival Grounds, 301 S. Fourth St. The event will feature live music, food and activities for the whole family.
The festival gates will open at 3 p.m., with festivities continuing until midnight.
Tickets will cost $15 per person if purchased before the event, with the price increasing to $20 at the event itself. Children younger than 12 get in for free.
Proceeds will go to Temple Breakfast Lions Club local charities, which include the Temple Independent School District Ace Program and Feed My Sheep.
Music at the event will feature five Tejano acts: AJ Castillo, Ricardo Castillon y La Diferencia, The Garcia Brothers, The Monterry Project, and J.R. Gomez and the Folklorico Dancers.
The festival will have a variety of food trucks and crafts vendors. Children at the event can play in a giant inflatable play land at the festival grounds.
Those interested in purchasing tickets before the event can go through Eventbrite.com or call 254-228-9484.