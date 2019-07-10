An armed man reportedly robbed a Temple store employee and a customer Monday morning at gunpoint.
The man, described as black with an orange T-shirt and athletic shorts, reportedly pointed a silver pistol at the Exxon Kwik Chek cashier and demanded money. He took money from the register, pointed the gun at a customer in line and got $5 from her before he left, Temple Police Department spokesman Chris Christoff said Tuesday.
The reported armed robbery happened about 4:40 a.m. at 3002 Thornton Lane.
Earlier incident
Shots reportedly were fired about an hour earlier at the Waymon Manor Apartments in the 1800 block of East Avenue K.
The two victims — a male and a female — met officers at the intersection of West Avenue U and First Street, Christoff said.
According to the victims, a slender black male came up to their vehicle near the apartments, reportedly pulled out a gun and took the driver’s purse and phone. The victims quickly left the scene.
The report said the black male fired the gun. However, no one was injured.
Prostitution investigation
An adult woman said Monday she was forced to exchange sex for money.
Officers went to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple for a reported sexual assault. Once there, the woman said she believed a woman she knew and her male friend tried to drug her and then took advantage of her.