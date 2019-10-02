Bob Miracle barbecue cook-off
The annual Bob Miracle Memorial Central Texas Barbecue sanctioned cook-off will take place Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Temple Elks Lodge, 2613 Airport Road in Temple.
Activities will begin at 11 a.m. The event will include food, games, a dunk tank and more. Cook-off judging starts at noon.
Cook teams will compete in multiple categories, including ribs, chicken, brisket and beans. For information or to register visit www.ctbabbq.com/events or email Karen Stagner at kastagne@att.net.
Poker Run ride
A “Poker Run” ride featuring bikes and hot rods benefiting Hilltop Recovery Ministries will be held Saturday, Oct. 12. The ride will start at VFW Post No. 8577 at 1506 Veterans Ave. in Copperas Cove. The ride also will feature stops at Bar D Brewhouse, 213 N. High St. in San Saba; Joe’s Bar, 107 W. Main St. in Llano; and Reverend Jim’s Dam Pub, 19605 State Highway 29 in Buchanan Dam. The event will begin with breakfast 8-10 a.m.; the first rider out will be at 10:30 a.m.; and the last rider out will be at 11:30 a.m.
Registration will be available on site. Cost is $25 for a first hand and $40 for a double hand.
Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin memorial bike ride
The inaugural Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin memorial bike ride will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. The ride will start at Horny Toad Harley Davidson in Temple and end at Schoepf’s BBQ in Belton.
The entry fee is $30 per rider and $10 per passenger. All proceeds go to the Priceless Beginnings camps for children who are victims of domestic violence. For information visit https://Pricelessbeginningsinmemoryofjennaandmichael.wordpress.com/contact/.
Covenant Lutheran Church craft sale
Covenant Lutheran Church, 4202 Hickory Road in Temple, will hold a craft sale and silent auction from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.
Proceeds will benefit Feed My Sheep and Aware Central Texas.
The Grove Community Center sausage fest and bake sale
A sausage fest and bake sale benefiting the upkeep of the Grove Community Center will be held 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the center, located at 5702 State Highway 236 in Moody (the Grove).
The event also will include a prize drawing, silent auction and entertainment by Sonny and Jane Fine.
Plates of sausage, noodles, pinto beans, cole slaw, dessert and a beverage cost $10 for adults and $5 for children age 6-10 (children younger than 5 may dine for free). Take-out plates also will be available.