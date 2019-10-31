This weekend, Central Texans can enjoy the hustle and bustle of Halloween, along with several Day of the Dead events, some holiday shopping opportunities and more.
Main Street Fright Fest
Downtown Temple’s annual Main Street Fright Fest will offer a safe, fun community Halloween event 5-8:30 p.m. today at the Santa Fe Plaza.
Vendors will line the plaza and offer food, arts and crafts, free activities for children, costume contests and more.
There will be no admission fee, but a suggested donation of two canned goods per family for Food for Families is requested.
Trick or Read
The Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave., will host some free Halloween fun from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today, with stories, short films, scavenger hunts and crafts.
Story times will be 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. and a short film will be shown at 2 p.m. Visitors can come and go all day for the scavenger hunt and crafts.
For more information, call 254-298-5557.
First Baptist Temple
First Baptist Church, 8015 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, will host a trunk or treat 5:30-7 p.m. today in the church parking lot. All are welcome for candy and costumes.
Vista Community Church
Each year, Vista Community Church sets up a trunk or treat at the Belton High School parking lot, 600 Lake Road, with nearly 100 trunks with candy and games for the community.
This year’s trunk or treat will take place 6-8 p.m. Sunday. The event is free, and food trucks will be on site.
Dia de los Muertos
A Dia de los Muertos celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive in Temple. The event will include music, food, crafts, face-painting and more. Attendees may bring a picture of a loved one to help remember the dearly departed on the community ofrenda.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, will also host a Dia de los Muertos event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The free event will include face painting, crafts and more. Visitors are invited to bring photos of friends or family members who have passed.
Stagecoach Wine Trail
Wineries from Clifton through Waco, down to Salado and Rogers will be participating in the Texas Stagecoach Wine Trail Friday through Sunday. Ticketholders will have opportunities to taste three complimentary wines at 10 Central Texas wineries.
Along the way, participants will travel down routes that were once operated by western stagecoaches. Tickets are available online through eventbrite.com.
First Friday
Downtown Temple’s monthly First Friday event will take place 5:30-8 p.m. featuring live music, after hours shopping, dining and more.
Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum and Temple Convention and Visitors Bureau will have a hot cocoa bar and sweet fall treats. The Academie Musique of Central Texas will have musicians roaming downtown and performing at several locations.
Family Day
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum will host Part of the Art Family Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The free event is about getting in touch with your creative side and making your own art. Crafts and activities will be available for all ages. The museum is located in the Santa Fe Depot at 315 W. Ave. B in Temple.
The Holiday House
The Holiday House, a shopping experience full of handcrafted gifts and decorations, will take place this weekend at 4101 Spanish Oak Road in Temple.
The Holiday House will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Items for sale will include ornaments, pottery, wreaths, wooden and textile crafts, snacks and baked goods, home décor and much more.
Requested admission is nonperishable food items for the Love of Christ Food Pantry.
Bake sale and quilt show
The Christian Sisters of Season Brethren Church will host their annual bake sale and quilt show fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church, 12561 State Highway 53 near Temple. The sale is open to the public and admission is free.
Featured items for sale will be kolaches, cakes, pies, cookies, bread, jellies, chicken dressing, homemade egg noodles, homemade canned goods and craft items. A resale shop will be open, and sandwiches and homemade soup will be available to purchase for lunch.
Quilts will be on display in the sanctuary. A handmade quilt and gift cards from various businesses will be given away in a prize drawing. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the many projects the Sisters’ support.
Jazz performances
Several different jazz groups will perform at Temple College Sunday and Tuesday.
The Temple College Jazz Ensemble will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday in the auditorium of the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center. The group will play a variety of big band styles, ranging from Count Basie-style swing to modern arrangements of jazz standards.
The Temple College Jazz Ensemble is directed by Colin Mason and includes both TC students and community musicians. The concert is free and open to the public.
A special guest ensemble – The Temple College Alumni Big Band – will also perform at the Sunday concert. The Alumni Big Band is a group of former TC music majors who will get together for this concert only.
The Temple Jazz Orchestra will perform 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Performing Arts Center auditorium. This concert will include a performance of “The Far East Suite,” a multi-movement work co-written by Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn. The concert will also feature some additional standards of the jazz repertoire, as well as an arrangement by director Benjamin Irom of Vince Mendoza’s “Angelicus,” and a new composition by TJO pianist Dave Wild titled “Dents.”
Tickets are available for purchase at the Temple College Fine Arts Division office and at the door. For more information, call 254-298-8555.
Other items on the Weekend Calendar
Thursday
The Old Friends band will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 2218 W. Ave. D in Temple.
DJ Jason will perform 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Friday
DJ Tejano Outlaw will perform 9 p.m. Friday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
The Good Ole Boys band will perform country music 6 p.m. Friday at Fry’s Restaurant, 802 S. Main St. in Belton.
Steve Brooks will perform 7 p.m. Friday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
A First Friday Jam will take place 6 p.m. Friday at O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple.
Mark Richey will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Saturday
DJ Ponyboy will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
The Good Ole Boys band will perform country music 6 p.m. Saturday at the Central Texas Sportsman Club, located off FM 2305 just before Temple Lake Park at Lake Belton. Turn right on Central Texas Sportsman Road and proceed a half mile.
People’s Choice will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Submission guidelines: Weekend calendar items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.