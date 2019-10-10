Flatland Cavalry will bring their heartfelt blend of Texas Country/Americana music to the outdoor stage Friday at Johnny’s Steaks and Bar-Be-Que in Salado.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. and music will begin at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are available online from outhousetickets.com. Tickets will also be sold at the gate.
Bandleader and chief lyricist Cleto Cordero said the band hasn’t gotten a chance to play at Johnny’s before, but they have heard great things about the venue.
“I know some of the guys that we looked up to growing up and listening to music have played there, so it will be cool to get to play on the same stage as those guys,” he said.
He said fans can expect a little bit of everything, from times where the show can get rowdy and upbeat to moments where they “pull the lever and drop the floor” to play some slower, lower tempo songs.
“If you’re going out looking for a good musical experience, it’s really a family show,” Cordero said. “Little bit of foot-stompin’, little bit of dancing. Also some people have come up to us after shows and said that a song made them cry or something, so a wave of emotions is what I would tell anybody looking to come out to a show.”
Flatland’s sophomore album, “Homeland Insecurity,” was released in January 2019. Cordero said the band first started touring when they were still in college. They put their first record out in 2015 and have been on the road for the past four or five years.
“We’ve kind of grown a lot as people and storytellers, musicians, and I think the songs came from a place of uncertainty of like ‘Where can we go next?’ and ‘Where are we headed as far as just in our lives?’ Like kind of the things you say after college.”
He said a lot of the songs on the record have an insecurity to them, which is where the album title came from.
“All the songs are kind of questioning why do I feel the way that I do and why am I insecure about the way I look or how much I’m drinking after work and all this kind of stuff,” he said.
Since the release of “Homeland Insecurity,” Cordero said the band has been doing a lot of touring in support of the album.
“So we’ve really mostly been touring and letting people know about the record, and now starting to get the ball rolling on another record and writing songs for it and planning and all that stuff,” he said. “Like Robert Earl Keen says, ‘The road goes on forever and the party never ends.’”