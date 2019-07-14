While Casey Donahew is no stranger to performing at the Bell County Expo Center, the country singer said he’s definitely excited to take the stage in the Garth Arena on Saturday.
Donahew will open for Hank Williams Jr., one of the best-selling artists in country music history.
“It’s not often you get to play with a legend, and it’s one of those bucket list things that for sure you’re excited about,” he said. “I’m having a pretty good run here.”
Donahew said he got to play with Willie Nelson on July 3, and now with Hank Williams Jr., so “it’s a good time to be me.”
After appearing annually as a staple performer at the Central Texas State Fair, Donahew said he’s looking forward to mixing things up by playing inside the arena for a change.
“Plus this time of year it’s always nice to have a little A/C running while you’re onstage,” he said.
His latest album, “One Light Town” is set to be released July 26. Of the 15 tracks on the record, seven have already been released as singles.
“You know, in today’s age when it comes to music it’s always changing and things are always evolving, so we thought it would be a good idea just to kind of throw the music out,” Donahew said.
He said they wanted to do something different, so they didn’t do any promotions for the new music; they dropped the singles and set it up where fans who preorder the entire album get seven new songs right away. Donahew said it’s like getting two records instead of one.
Donahew said he hopes the album shows the evolution of his music career.
“The longer you do anything, the better you get at it,” he said. “And we’ve been making music almost 17 years. So hopefully we’re better at it now than when we started, and I think we’re definitely better songwriters and better musicians, so hopefully the product gets better as you go along.”
After 17 years, Donahew said he’s always had the same goal: to grow the brand.
“Wherever that takes us is where it leads us,” he said.
He said the band is always looking for new markets and a new fan base, and making sure to take care of the fans who got them there to begin with.
As for the impression he wants to leave for fans who attend his performance at the Expo Center on Saturday, Donahew said he only knows one way to do it.
“We’ve always taken a lot of pride in our live performance and making sure that when people come see us play that they’re entertained,” he said. “And that’s what we do. We get onstage and try to put on a show that people adore and people want to come back and see and they want to bring their friends and show them.”
The Bell County Expo Center is located at 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and music will begin at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $42 and are available online at www.bellcountyexpo.com or by calling 512-474-5664.