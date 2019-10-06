Grammy-winning Christian group Casting Crowns will perform Thursday in the Garth Arena at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton. The concert will begin 7 p.m.
Tickets for the show can be purchased online at BellCountyExpo.com or by calling 512-474-5664.
The performance will be part of the band’s “Only Jesus” fall tour, which followed a successful 37-city spring run which included multiple sell-outs in arenas across the country. The tour, which takes the name from the band’s current top-selling album, “Only Jesus,” will feature a brand new lineup for the fall, including top-selling worship artist Kari Jobe, songwriter/worship leader Cody Carnes and newcomer Jamie Kimmett. The concert will be hosted by hip-hop act Zauntee.
The fall leg kicked off Sept. 19 in El Paso and will wrap up Oct. 26 in Cincinnati.
Casting Crowns has sold more than 11 million albums, and currently holds the position as Billboard’s top-selling act in Christian music since 2007. The band has received multiple awards including four American Music Awards, a Grammy awards for its 2005 album “Lifesong,” 18 GMA Dove Awards and two Billboard Music Awards.
Casting Crowns’ seven band members all remain active in student ministry in the Atlanta area and tour according to their local church commitments. Lead singer/songwriter Mark Hall maintains his role as the student pastor at Eagle’s Landing First Baptist Church in Atlanta.
