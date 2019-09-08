Organist Brian Tanaka and pianist David Perez-Guerra will be the featured performers during a benefit concert 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2401 S. 57th St. in Temple. The concert is a fundraiser for the Temple Symphony Orchestra.
The program will feature “fun and light works for piano and organ,” according to Perez-Guerra. Included on the program is “Dolly Suite” by Gabriel Faure and “When Morning Gilds the Skies,” a folk tune arranged by Hayes/Gaspard. Assorted pieces by Johann Sebastian Bach, George Gershwin, Johann Pachelbel, Craig Phillips and John Philip Sousa will also be performed. Guitarist Roger Bennett will join Tanaka and Perez-Guerra on several of the pieces.
Tanaka, a current Temple Symphony board member, is organist at Grace Presbyterian Church and is employed at REAL Star Property Management.
He received his bachelor of arts degree from Knox College in Indiana with a double major in economics and music.
His primary instruments in college were piano and drums. He remains active in the Central Texas area as a pianist and organist.
Perez-Guerra is owner of Concentus Media Group located in downtown Temple. In addition, he is completing his Bachelors of Music degree at Temple College through Texas A&M Central Texas and is the pianist for First Christian Church.
The concert is free and open to the public, but a free will offering to help support the annual fund of the Temple Symphony Orchestra will be collected.
Season subscription tickets are currently on sale. Adult season subscriptions, which include tickets to six concerts, cost $125. Student season subscriptions cost $40. To inquire about season tickets, contact Jan Salzman at TempleSymphony@ gmail.com or call 254-778-6683.