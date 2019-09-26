This weekend’s activities will include a friendly piano battle, a health and wellness fair, a presentation on Civil War weaponry and Belton’s Bacon, Blues & Brews festival.
Bacon, Blues & Brews
The City of Belton and H-E-B plus! are partnering once again for Belton’s Bacon, Blues & Brews event. The third annual festival will take place Friday and Saturday near the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave., and will feature live music, craft beer and a bacon cook-off.
The festival will begin with a kick-off party from 5-9 p.m. Friday, featuring breweries, food trucks and music from the 1st Cavalry Jazz Band and The Damn Torpedoes, a Tom Petty tribute band.
The fun will continue from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday with the bacon cook-off, more craft beer and blues music from the 1st Calvary Jazz Band, Jay White and the Blues Commanders and Texas Flood Band, a Stevie Ray Vaughn tribute band.
Teams can register for the bacon cook-off online at seebelton.com/f/13.
Dueling Pianos in the Park
Temple Parks and Recreation Department will host Dueling Pianos in the Park 7-9 p.m. Saturday at Lion Sam Farrow Amphitheatre in Lions Park.
Two musicians will take the stage to perform a range of music from rock to country, and show tunes to top 40. Audience members can request their favorite songs and sing along. Food vendors will be on site.
The special event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 254-298-5440.
Bell County 4-H Hunter’s Spectacular
The Bell County 4-H Hunter’s Spectacular will take place Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. The event also will include auctions, vendors and games. Tickets are $5. A drawing will be held and prizes include rifles, shotguns and handguns. The grand prize is a $1,000 Academy Gift Card.
Funds from the event will benefit Bell County 4-H youth programs.
Health and Wellness Fair
Local care providers will be at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for a Health and Wellness Fair.
The Scott & White Blood Mobile will also be on site accepting blood donations.
Civil War presentation
Salado Museum and College Park will host “Galloping Thunder: Civil War Carbines,” a presentation of historic firearms by author and Civil War weaponry expert, John C. Perry, 1 p.m. Saturday in the museum meeting hall.
Perry will demonstrate a variety of weapons used by soldiers from 1861-1865, including muskets, carbines, pistols, bayonets, sabers and ammunition.
Tickets for the presentation can be purchased at the door or online at saladomuseum.org.
Central Texas Film Society
The Central Texas Film Society will present a free showing of “The Shawshank Redemption,” 2 p.m. Sunday in the Frank W. Mayborn Auditorium in the Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The film society will host a pre-show welcome, give commentary and historical content about the film as well as interesting tidbits about the movie after the show.
Other events on the Weekend Calendar
Friday
Jason Boland and The Stragglers will perform 6 p.m. Friday at Johnny’s Steaks and Bar-Be-Que, 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.
———
Dave Jorgenson will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
———
The Good Ole’ Boys band will perform 6 p.m. Friday at Fry’s Restaurant, 802 S. Main St. in Belton.
———
DJ Ponyboy will perform 9 p.m. Friday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
———
Bobby Shehorn will perform 8 p.m. Friday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
———
A gospel singing event will take place 7 p.m. Friday at Cedar Valley Baptist Church, 12237 FM 2843 in Salado. A potluck meal will follow the music at 10 p.m. The event is open to the public.
Saturday
The Badlands will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
———
DJ Chris will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
———
A dance featuring music by Rockin’ Rick will take place 8 p.m. Saturday at In the Mood Ballroom, 13 S. Main St. in Temple.
———
Billy Pitts and Jerry Haisler will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at the Ratibor Country Grill, 10226 FM 2086 in Temple.
———
The Billy Holt Band will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at the Beltonian Theatre 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
———
Dustin Brown will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Sunday
Grace Evermore will perform 3 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
