Events this weekend include multiple back-to-school celebrations, a lecture at Barrow Brewing Co., and the annual Homecoming Festival at St. Monica’s Catholic Church.
Back to school events
The city of Temple’s Transform Temple Department, Wilson Park Recreation Center and other community partners are joining together to host the 2nd Annual Back to School/Back 2 Basics Community Fair for residents on Saturday. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Meredith Dunbar Learning Academy gymnasium located at 1717 E Ave. J.
More than 40 exhibitors will be on hand to provide information about a wide variety of community resources covering health and wellness, education, employment and home ownership. Temple Community Clinic also will provide free health screenings, as well as a limited number of school physicals, at this event.
“The goal of this event is to provide residents opportunities and resources to help reach their personal goals, while also helping kids get ready to go back to school,” Said Jo-Ell Guzman, resource coordinator for Transform Temple. “We would like to thank all of the volunteers, organizations and businesses for their generous donations which help make this event such a success for our community.”
The Back 2 School/Back 2 Basics event is free and open to the public. The first 300 Kindergarten through fifth grade students will receive a backpack full of school supplies. For information contact Miranda Lugo at Wilson Park Recreation Center at 254-298-5740 or Jo-Ell Guzman at Transform Temple at 254-298-5670.
Express ER, 1551 W. Central Ave. in Temple, also will hold a Back to School Bash from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature backpack giveaways, food trucks, vendors and games for the whole family.
Barrow Brewing Co. events
Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado, has several upcoming events this weekend.
An Epic Stories Night will take place 7 p.m. Thursday. Local residents will share their tales of adventures and epic stories.
Local band Martian Folk will entertain crowds at the brewery with a performance at 8 p.m. Saturday.
The brewery’s lecture series will continue 4 p.m. Sunday with Jake Mowrer as this week’s special guest. Mowrer is a Georgia native who has a master’s degree and doctorate in soil chemistry and fertility. He is an assistant professor and extension specialist with Texas A&M. One of his projects involves the evaluation of hops varieties and management practices for scaling up to commercial production in Texas.
St. Monica’s Homecoming Festival
St. Monica’s Catholic Church, 306 S. Nolan Ave. in Cameron, will hold its annual Homecoming Festival on Sunday.
The day will begin with a Spanish mass at 7 a.m., followed by polka mass at 10 a.m. with music provided by Czech and Then Some out of Ennis.
Brenda Labay, event co-chairwoman, said the polka mass is just like a normal mass, but with polka music.
“It’s gorgeous,” she said. “I’m not a polka fan, but I love the mass.”
A picnic and games will begin after mass. All game booths will be open at noon. Labay said there will be several new games this year, as well as a country store, Bingo from noon to 4 p.m. and a live auction beginning at 3:30 p.m.
A horseshoe tournament will begin at 1 p.m. Registration will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is $20 per team.
Labay said the festival is open for everyone to attend.
Barbecue beef and sausage plates will be available for $10 each. Serving will begin at 10:30 a.m. and be available until sell out, and a drive through line for to-go plates will be open.
Labay said funds raised from the festival will go back to church activities and helping the general fund for repairs, insurance and utilities.
Other events on the Weekend Calendar
Thursday
The Good Ole Boys band will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 S. Mitchell St. in Belton.
Friday
The Gold Ole Boys band will perform 6 p.m. Friday at Fry’s Restaurant, 802 S. Main St. in Belton.
Last Call will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Saturday
Kris Gordon will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Submission guidelines
