The Academie Musique of Central Texas String Faculty members will present a night of exquisite musical selections beginning 7 p.m. Monday, July 29, in the Parish Hall of Christ Episcopal Church, 300 N. Main St. in Temple.
Performers that night are members of the Temple Symphony Orchestra, Waco Symphony, Brazos Valley Symphony and the Marian Anderson String Quartet and are faculty members for the Academie Musique String Camp which begins that morning.
Admission is free; donations benefiting the student scholarship program of Academie Musique will be accepted. Donations are tax deductible.
The Academie Musique of Central Texas is a non-profit organization. For information, contact Alyssa Meyer at ameyer@amcentex.org or call the Academie Musique office at 254-298-8566.