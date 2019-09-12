The Bell County Museum will host a book signing for Salado author J.H. Reynolds’ MonsterStreet book series from 2-4 p.m. Saturday.
Reynolds will sign copies of all three books in the newly released series: “The Boy Who Cried Werewolf,” “The Halloweeners” and Carnevil.” During the signing, the museum will offer spooky crafts and activities for visitors of all ages. Admission to the event is free.
“Everyone involved with our museum is proud of the steady flow of talent in Bell County. J.H. Reynolds is an active and involved Saladoan, and an extremely gifted author,” museum director Colman Hampton said in a news release. “We are excited to debut his MonsterStreet book series in Bell County, and look forward to a fun day.”
The MonsterStreet book series offers a thrilling, spooky look into the mind of writer J.H. Reynolds. Released in the summer of 2019, the books garnered praise from legendary author and “Goosebumps” writer, R.L. Stine, calling them “fast, funny, frightening – and filled with shocks and surprises. These books are my kind of fun. I want to live on MonsterStreet.” The series is published by HarperCollins Publishers. Reynolds lives along the bands of Salado Creek with his family.