A few of this weekend’s events include free films, Touch a Truck and a release party for Holly Tucker’s upcoming album.
Touch a Truck
Temple Parks and Recreation will host Touch a Truck 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Festival Grounds, 301 S. Fourth St. in Temple.
The free event will provide hands-on family fun exploring fire trucks, police cars, tractors and more. Preregistration is encouraged and can be completed by calling 254-298-5474.
Holly Tucker album release party
Country singer Holly Tucker will host a special album release party tonight at The Beltonian Theatre in Belton, one day before her new record, “You’re Gonna Know My Name,” drops worldwide.
A private meet and greet for VIP ticketholders will begin 5:30 p.m. and the performance will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at thebeltoniantheatre.com.
Central Texas Film Society
The Central Texas Film Society will present a free showing of “Lawrence of Arabia” 2 p.m. Sunday in the Frank W. Mayborn Auditorium in the Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The film society will host a pre-show welcome, give commentary and historical content about the film as well as interesting tidbits on the film after the show. The film society will also sell popcorn and drinks prior to the movie.
The Central Texas Film Society hosts classic and best-loved films once a month, and invites everyone to save the date for the next film, “The Shawshank Redemption,” on Sept. 29.
Salado Museum
Salado Museum and College Park will host a special free showing of the film “Trailblazer: The Editorial Cartoons of Etta Hulme,” based on the work of the former political cartoonist for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The screening will take place 11 a.m. today in the museum meeting hall, 423 S. Main St.
The 28-minute film provides a look into the work of one of the few women in the field of political cartooning.
The special film showing coincides with the museum’s two cartooning exhibits, “Cartooning Texas: One Hundred Years of Cartoon Art in the Lone Star State” and “Political Cartooning in the 21st Century: The Art of M. Scott Byers.”
The exhibit is open through Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. For more information, visit saladomuseum.org.
Summer Lecture Series
The Summer Lecture Series will continue 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, with Dr. Carol Stevens speaking on preventative veterinary care.
Other events on the Weekend Calendar:
Thursday
Out of the Blue will perform at a dance 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave D in Temple.
Friday
Lilly and the Implements will perform 8 p.m. Friday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
———
Cedar Valley Baptist Church, 12237 FM 2843 in Salado, will hold a Fourth Friday Gospel singing event 7 p.m. Friday.
———
The Good Ole Boys band will perform 6 p.m. Friday at Fry’s Restaurant, 802 S. Main St. in Belton.
———
Brady Honeycutt will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Saturday
35 South will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
———
Swade will perform 8 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Submission guidelines
Weekend calendar may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.