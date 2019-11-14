Events this weekend include theatre performances and concerts, a celebration of Native American culture and a community party at Ferguson Park.
Temple Civic Theatre
Performances of Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park” will continue this weekend at Temple Civic Theatre.
Show times will be 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
The play, directed by Emily Taylor, is centered on newlyweds Paul and Corie Bratter. He’s a straight-as-an-arrow lawyer and she’s a free spirit always looking for the latest kick. After their honeymoon, they get a surprise visit from Corie’s loopy mother and decide to play matchmaker during dinner with their neighbor, when everything that can go wrong, does.
Tickets are available online at TempleCivicTheatre.org.
Eurydice
The Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, will present “Eurydice,” a play that uses language and vivid imagery, and questions who we are with or without our memories and loved ones.
“Eurydice” meditates on love, memory and loss; a contemporary love story directed by Natasha Tolleson. Performances will take place 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14-16, with dinner served 6-7 p.m. by The Blue Plate, Temple ISD’s Culinary Arts program.
There will also be a cash bar with a signature Ethereal Color Changing drink. Tickets for the dinner theatre cost $60 per person and can be purchased at CentralTexasTickets.com.
Performances will be held outdoors in the McCreary Courtyard. Seating is limited. In the event of inclement weather, performances will be moved inside.
Party in the Park
Temple Parks and Recreation Department will continue its 75th anniversary celebration with another community Party in the Park 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Ferguson Park, 1203 E. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The free event will include games, music, snacks and refreshments. Everyone is invited to bring their own blankets and chairs.
Bell County Museum
The Bell County Museum, 201 Main St. in Belton, will present Journey Into the Past: A Native American Celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Visitors can celebrate and learn about Native American culture and traditions across the country by exploring a real teepee, making crafts and playing games. The event is free.
A special performance of Native American flute music by Native Voices will take place 1-2 p.m.
Art Competition and Exhibition
Artwork created by college and high school students from throughout Central Texas will be on display as the Temple College Visual Arts Departments hosts the 40th annual Central Texas Art Competition and Exhibition Nov. 16 through Dec. 3.
The opening reception for the exhibition will take place 6 p.m. Saturday in the gallery of the Temple College Visual Arts Complex, 2101 S. Fifth St. The opening night will include an awards presentation. The exhibit will be on display in the gallery from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday through Dec. 3.
TC musical programs
The Temple College Symphonic Band will present a concert titled “Voyage around the Globe” 3 p.m. Sunday in the auditorium of the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center on the Temple College campus.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at the Fine Arts Division office. All proceeds benefit scholarships for Temple College music majors.
The Temple College Orchestra will give its first concert under the direction of Dr. Alexander Corbett 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium of the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center.
Proceeds from the concert will support scholarships for music students at Temple College. For more information about events sponsored by the Temple College Fine Arts Division, call 254-298-8555 or visit www.templejc.edu.
Other items on the weekend calendar
Thursday
The Live Poets group will hold a free poetry reading 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St. in Belton.
———
Branded Heart will perform 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Friday
Denny Cullinan will perform 7 p.m. Friday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
———
A variety dance will take place 8 p.m. Friday at In the Mood Ballroom, 13 S. Main St. in Temple.
———
The Good Ole Boys band will perform country music 6 p.m. Friday at Fry’s Restaurant, 802 S. Main St. in Belton.
———
DJ Tejano Outlaw will perform 9 p.m. Friday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
———
Billy Pitts and Jerry Haisler will perform 7 p.m. Friday at Ratibor Grill, 10226 FM 2086 in Temple.
———
Kenny Orts and the No Chance Band will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Saturday
Swade will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
———
DJ Chris will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
———
Bret Mullins will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Sunday
A creek side meditation hour with Satimind will take place 2 p.m. and Ragland will perform 3 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Upcoming fundraisers
The Grove Community Center sausage fest and bake sale
A sausage fest and bake sale benefiting the upkeep of The Grove Community Center will be held 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 16 at the center, 5702 State Highway 236 in The Grove.
The event also will include a prize drawing, silent auction and entertainment by Sonny and Jane Fine.
Plates of sausage, noodles, pinto beans, cole slaw, dessert and a beverage cost $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-10; children younger than 5 may dine for free. Take-out plates also will be available.
Westphalia Quilt and Craft Show
The Westphalia Church of the Visitation will hold its annual Quilt and Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in the church’s parish hall, located at Highway 320 and County Road 3000 in Westphalia.
The show will feature craft vendors and a large display of homemade quilts. Chicken dressing and chicken spaghetti casseroles also will be for sale. The event also will feature a drawing for prizes.
Admission is $2. Proceeds from the event will benefit the ministries of the Westphalia Church of the Visitation Altar Society.