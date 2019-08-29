This weekend’s events will include dinner theater, model train displays and the semi-annual Used Book Sale at the Temple Public Library.
“Minutes to Midnight”
The Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center will present the first production of its new dinner theater series, “Minutes to Midnight: Cabaret,” Friday and Saturday.
Shows will begin 7:30 p.m. each night, with dinner provided by Pignetti’s at 6 p.m.
“Minutes to Midnight” features new works by F. Michael Haynie, originals by Zack Zadek and Drew Gasparini, standard favorites and Broadway belters from shows such as “Waitress” and “Spring Awakening.” The cabaret vocalists performing will be dressed in tuxedos and elegant dresses and wow the audience with their talents, resembling a New York cabaret set in the CAC’s Frank W. Mayborn auditorium.
Dinner is included in the ticket price.
Performances are for audiences 18 and older, as there is mature content. Tickets are available online at cacarts.org and CentralTexasTickets.com.
Used Book Sale
The Friends of the Temple Public Library Labor Day Used Book Sale will be open today through Saturday in the McLane Room on the third floor of the library.
Hours for the book sale are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Items for sale will include books, CDs, DVDs, audio books, vintage books, games, puzzles and more. Most items will cost $1-$2 each. Proceeds from the sale will help support the Temple Public Library.
For more information, call the library at 254-298-5556 or visit FriendsOfTheTemplePublicLibrary.org.
Vietnam Veterans brunch
Vietnam Veterans and their families are invited to a special brunch at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The free event will include early viewing of the latest exhibit, “Picturing Nam,” laying a ceremonial wreath in the exhibit and opening the remembrance wall for anyone who would like to post a picture or memory.
“Picturing Nam” will be on display at the museum from Sept. 1 through Oct. 20.
Centra Mod
The Central Texas Area Model Railroaders will have model train displays set up in the Conference Center at Temple Mall this weekend.
Displays will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 12:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Conference Center is located inside the mall across from the movie theater.
Other events on the Weekend Calendar
Thursday
The Old Friends band will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Knights of Columbus hall at 2218 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Friday
The Good Ole Boys band will perform 6 p.m. Friday at Fry’s Restaurant, 802 S. Main St. in Belton.
———
DJ Sauce will perform 9 p.m. Friday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
———
Denny Cullinan will perform 8 p.m. Friday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
———
Branded Heart will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Saturday
DJ Tejano Outlaw will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
———
The Dr. Ben Irom Jazz Band will perform 8 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
———
People’s Choice will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
