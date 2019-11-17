The Texas Country Gentlemen will present their concert “Believe in Music” 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple.
The main theme is highlighted by the song “I Believe in Music” by Lubbock singer-songwriter, Mac Davis. In addition to the chorus, local quartets the Clef Hangers and the 2017 Southwestern District Senior champions, Hmmm, will perform.
Joining the local singers will be special guests Southern Stride, a mixed barbershop quartet from San Antonio. The group has performed frequently in the San Antonio area as well as in Las Vegas, Orlando and Salt Lake City. In 2018 Southern Stride placed fourth in the World Mixed Quartet Championships held in Germany. Recently, the group opened for the official Disney a cappella group, Dcappella, in Austin and for Jay Leno at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio. The quartet features Diane Stanley (tenor), Manny Lopez (lead), Peter Cunningham (baritone) and Wallace Stanley (bass).
The show will feature popular music from the recent and distant past as well as Christmas favorites along with perhaps a visit from the Jolly Old Elf himself.
Proceeds will help support the vocal music program at Temple College, The Salvation Army of Central Texas and the Veterans’ One Stop in Waco.
General admission tickets can be purchased online at cacarts.org, from chorus members or at the door. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors age 65 and older.
The Texas Country Gentlemen chorus is a member of the Barbershop Harmony Society and sings a cappella chorale music in the barbershop style. The current director Mike Reid is a retired music educator in the Killeen Independent School District.
Members hail from Killeen, Waco and Temple and have parts in between. The chorus meets 7 p.m. every Tuesday evening at the Cultural Activities Center in Temple, and visitors are always welcome. For more information, visit tcgharmony.org or call 855-770-0497.