This weekend’s pastimes will include a nighttime encounter with Texas moths, an art and music mash-up event, grape harvests, and the 2019 Bridal Showcase.
Salado Legends
The second performance of the 27th season of “Salado Legends” will take place Saturday at Tablerock’s Goodnight Amphitheatre.
A barbeque dinner, catered by Fat Boys BBQ in Temple, will be served beginning at 7:15 p.m. Reservations for dinner are required in advance. The show will begin at 8:15 p.m.
Tickets for dinner and the play are available online from www.CentralTexasTickets.com. Tickets for the play will also be available the night of each performance. The remaining performance will take place Aug. 3.
Bridal Showcase
The 12th annual Bridal Showcase, presented by the Temple Daily Telegram, will take place 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple.
The event will feature more than 40 local vendors and businesses, a runway fashion show, door prizes and the popular “Diamond Dig.”
Tickets are available online at www.CentralTexasTickets.com. Brides-to-be will receive free admission.
Game On Expo
Wilson Park Recreation Center and Bell County Comic Con will team up to host the first ever Game On Expo from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The expo will celebrate National Parks and Recreation Month with video game tournaments, live action role play, family-friendly costume contests, Dungeons and Dragons demonstrations, arts and crafts and more.
The event is free for all ages. For more information, call 254-298-5740. Wilson Park Recreation Center is located at 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive in Temple.
Music & Art Mash-Up
Artist 2 Artist Showcase will host Music & Art Mash-Up: Empowerment from 6-11 p.m. Saturday at the Temple Municipal Building, 2 N Main St.
The event will feature all female lead bands and soloists, and will be showcasing women in the art industry. Featured artists will be Carter C Neal and Liz Zepeda. Musicians will be Forever Starts Today, RoZY, Elisha Lozano, Kady Rain and Treble Soul.
Food trucks and vendors will also be on site during the event.
Tickets are available online from eventbrite.com.
Hot Summer Sounds
The final event in the 21st annual Hot Summer Sounds free concert series, presented by Scott & White Health Plan, will take place 7:30 p.m. Friday with a performance from Phineus Reb at the Santa Fe Plaza in Downtown Temple.
Everyone is invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets for an evening of free music. For more information, call 254-298-5440.
Moth Night
Mother Neff State Park in Moody invites visitors to discover the night life with its annual Moth Night event 8-10 p.m. Saturday.
Gates will open at 7:45 p.m. The event is free with no park entrance fee.
Visitors will get to actively participate by finding moths and recording their observations. Central Texas Master Naturalists will be on hand to help identify the creatures found.
For more information, call 254-853-2389, or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/mother-neff/park_events.
Grape harvests
Two local vineyards will begin their grape harvests this weekend, and the public is invited to help.
Salado Winery Company will have a chardonnay harvest beginning 7 a.m. Saturday at the vineyard at 21724 Hill Road in Salado. The harvest is family-friendly and participants should wear cool, comfortable clothing and tennis shoes. Guests should also bring a hat, sunscreen, water and bug spray.
Hecho en Queso will be at the vineyard offering breakfast for sale. If all the chardonnay is picked by 9:30 a.m., the sangiovese harvest will also take place.
After harvesting the grapes, visitors can stop by the winery to watch the grape processing.
3 Texans Winery and Vineyard will host its annual tempranillo harvest 8-11 a.m. Saturday at 7536 FM 2409 in Temple.
Tickets for the harvest are limited and can be purchased online at www.3texanswinery.com or in person at the tasting room. Tickets include harvesting, lunch, a glass of sangria or apple cider, and a bandana.
Summer Lecture Series
The Summer Lecture Series will continue 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, with Charles Kneuper speaking on “The Art and Science of Grazing Management.”
Kneuper is a state rangeland management specialist for the Texas National Resources Conservation Service. He began his career with NRCS in 2004 in Brownwood. During his career he has worked in the Hamilton, Gatesville and Meridian field offices, as well as served as a zone rangeland management specialist covering 51 counties in North Central Texas. He has served as the state range specialist in California, as well as the national rangeland ecologist.
Free film
The Central Texas Film Society will show a free screening of “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” beginning 2 p.m. Sunday in the Frank W. Mayborn Auditorium at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N Third St. in Temple.
The film society will host a pre-show welcome and give commentary and historical content about each film as well as interesting tidbits about the film after the show. The film society will also sell popcorn and drinks prior to the film.
The Central Texas Film Society hosts classic and best-loved films once a month. For information, join the film society’s Facebook page or call the CAC at 254-773-9926.
Other events on the Weekend Calendar
Thursday
Shorty Grisham and Friends will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 S. Mitchell St. in Belton. Attendees are encouraged to bring a snack dish to share.
———
Frankly Country will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple. Attendees are encouraged to bring a dish to share.
Friday
The Good Ole’ Boys band will perform 6 p.m. Friday at Fry’s Restaurant, 802 S. Main St. in Belton.
———
DJ Chris will perform 9 p.m. Friday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
———
Kenny Orts and the No Chance band will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Saturday
DJ Ben-Jamin and DJ Oz will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Mango’s Night Club, 702 W. Elms Road in Killeen.
———
Da Krazy Pimz will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
———
Fast Movin’ Train will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Submission guidelines
Weekend calendar items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.