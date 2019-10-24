This weekend will offer an assortment of Halloween events and fall festivals for Central Texans to enjoy, as well as concerts, a free film, an artist reception, a zombie run, a premier party for “The Daytripper” and much more.
Boo Revue and Cactus Jack’s fundraiser
Performances of Temple Civic Theatre’s Halloween Spotlight, Boo Revue, will take place 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The Boo Revue is a cabaret-style show that will include songs from shows such as “The Addams Family,” “Lizzie,” “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Hocus Pocus.”
The Boo Revue is under the direction of Spotlight Coordinator Hayley Dugger. Tickets are available online at TempleCivicTheatre.com.
The theatre will also host Karaoke for a Kause after the show Saturday to raise funds for the employees of Brody’s Steakhouse and Cactus Jack’s Saloon and Patio. The fundraiser will begin at 10:30 p.m. and include karaoke, a silent auction and Cactus Jack’s annual Halloween Contest.
Moody Cotton Harvest Fest
The 20th annual Moody Cotton Harvest Festival will take place Friday and Saturday in downtown Moody, featuring vendors, food trucks, a parade, live music and more.
The event will begin Friday with a barbeque cook-off and live music provided by Brian Gowan.
The Fright Fest Parade will begin 10 a.m. Saturday, followed by a costume contest, cornhole and washer tournament and live music from Rick Bell, Mike Gilbert and Lilly and the Implements. The children’s area will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission and parking for the festival are free.
For more information, visit MoodyCottonHarvestFestival.org.
Oenaville Fall Festival
Oenaville’s annual fall festival and auction will take place Saturday at the Oenaville Community Center, 6630 FM 438.
Children’s games will begin at 4 p.m. and food will be available beginning 4:30 p.m. The event will include a cake walk, live auction and bingo. A drawing for prizes will be held at 9 p.m.
The center is used for community dinners, meetings, funerals, weddings and other functions. Proceeds from the festival will greatly benefit the center.
Czech dancers
Muzatske Sbory Charvacane a Valtican, a 16-piece folk ensemble from the Moravian region of the Czech Republic, will perform 7 p.m. today at SPJST Lodge No. 47, Seaton Star Hall, 10842 State Highway 53 in Temple.
The event is co-hosted by the Czech Heritage Museum.
Halloween Splash Bash
The ninth annual Halloween Splash Bash will take place 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday at Sammons Indoor Pool, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Everyone is encouraged to wear their best costume and bring a swimsuit for a night of fun at the pool.
Haunted Hayride
The annual Haunted Hayride event will take place Saturday at Reuben D. Talasek Bend of the River, 7915 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
Family-friendly rides will be offered from 3-5 p.m. and haunted hayrides will take place from 6-10 p.m. Ride times can be selected online at TempleParks.com.
Fright Trail
The annual Fright Trail in Salado will take place 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday along the Tablerock Walking Rail. Guests will be led through the trail by a guide who will take them through scenes from popular horror novels and classic fairy tales.
Advance tickets are available online at CentralTexasTickets.com. Tablerock is located on Royal Street, three blocks east of downtown Salado.
Zombie 5K
Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow will present their annual Zombie 5K beginning 9 a.m. Saturday at Confederate Park in Belton.
Proceeds from the event will help support free flu shots at Body of Christ Community Clinic. Registration can be completed online at runsignup.com/Race/TX/Belton/NewTechZombieRun.
Randall King
Randall King will perform Saturday at Johnny’s Steaks and Bar-Be-Que in Salado. Gates will open at 6 p.m. with music beginning at 7:45 p.m.
Tickets are available online at outhousetickets.com.
‘Daytripper’ party
The crew of Texas travel show, “The Daytripper,” will host a special party at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, featuring the premier of the new Season 11 episode that was filmed in the village.
The party will begin 6 p.m. Sunday and will feature live music from Color Me Brass Band, costume contests, prize drawings and a meet-and-greet with show host Chet Garner.
New Art and Artist Reception
The fall/holiday 2019 New Art and Artist Reception will take place 6-9 p.m. tonight at Sirril Art Gallery, 1 Royal St. in Salado.
The event will welcome San Angelo artist Alejandro Castanon and Nolanville artist Paige Semkiw to the gallery. The art show will also feature the newest original paintings and prints from gallery owner Michael Pritchett and gallery artist Connie Adcock. The event will also offer live music performed by pianist Nan Cryar. Drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be served. Admission will be free.
Free film
The Central Texas Film Society will present a free showing of “The Haunting” 2 p.m. Sunday at the Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple. The film society will host a preshow welcome, give commentary and historical content about each film as well as interesting tidbits after the show. The film society will also sell popcorn and drinks prior to the film.
‘Frozen Jr.’ auditions
Auditions for Temple Civic Theatre’s youth production of Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” will take place 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday.
Participants must be between the ages of 8 and 18. Performances will be Dec. 6-15. The theatre is located at 2413 S. 13 St.
Those auditioning should prepare a song to sing, no more than one minute. There will be no live piano accompanist, but a Bluetooth speaker will be available. It is recommended to choose a song in the style of the show, such as a Disney song, Broadway musical number, etc. Bring jazz shoes or closed toed shoes.
Other items on the weekend calendar
Friday
The Good Ole’ Boys band will perform country music 6 p.m. Friday at Fry’s Restaurant, 802 S. Main St. in Belton.
———
DJ Oz will perform 9 p.m. Friday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
———
Branded Heart will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
———
Billy Pitts and Jerry Haisler will perform 7 p.m. Friday at Ratibor Grill, 10226 FM 2086 in Temple.
———
Anna Larson will perform 7 p.m. Friday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Saturday
A Halloween dance and costume party will be held 7 p.m. Saturday at In the Mood Ballroom, 13 S. Main St. in Temple.
———
Marcos Daniels y Algo Suave will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
———
35 South will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
———
Rare Dog will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Honeycutt’s Bar, 7303 Airport Road in Temple.
