Thanksgiving weekend will offer several activities for families and individuals alike, including a 5K race, some holiday shopping and ornament-making, and Thanksgiving Day meals.
Turkey Trot
The ninth annual Carlson Law Firm’s Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K will take place today at Pepper Creek Trail, 546 N. Kegley Road in Temple.
The race will begin 8 a.m., and race day registration will be available onsite from 6:30-7:30 a.m. There will be no race day packet pickup this year.
Awards will be given to the overall male and female winners, as well as the top three finishers in each age group.
SPJST Thanksgiving Lunch
SPJST Lodge No. 47, Seaton Star Hall, will host a Thanksgiving lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the hall, located east of Temple at 10842 State Highway 53.
The menu will include ham and turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, rolls, tea and homemade dessert. The entire family is invited to attend.
Barrow Potluck and Movie
Barrow Brewing Company in Salado will host a potluck-style meal today, followed by a free outdoor showing of “Home Alone.”
The potluck will take place 1-4 p.m., with turkey and ham provided. Guests can sign up online to bring their favorite side dishes and desserts.
The movie will be shown at 6 p.m.
Barrow will also collect canned goods for Heart and Hands Ministry in Salado. Guests who bring two canned goods to the potluck will get their first beer free.
Tri-County Toy Run
The 27th annual Tri-County Toy Run of Central Texas will take place Sunday, and will provide toys and monetary donations for more than 20 charities in Bell, Coryell and Lampasas Counties.
Motorcycle riders will gather at American Legion Post No. 133, 1300 S. 25th St. in Temple, to begin the Toy Run. Registration will begin 9 a.m. Admission costs $10 per rider, or a new toy.
Kickstands will go up at 1 p.m. The procession will travel to 281 Cafe and Dancehall, 300 US 281 in Lampasas, where the donations will be divided amongst the charities.
Breakfast will be available at the starting point, and there will be free chili provided at the final destination.
Bird Pinch Pots
Instructor Angela Mowery will lead a class in making handprint bird pinch pots 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Pinch pots make great gifts or small trinket holders. Registration can be completed online at cacarts.org/kids-teens.
Sami Show
A holiday-themed Sami Show will be open this weekend at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The show will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
This will be one of the largest markets of the year, featuring vendors offering home and garden decor, jewelry, art, woodcrafts, candles, gourmet foods, clothing, accessories, unique gifts and more.
Ornament Extravaganza
The Lena Armstrong Public Library will host an Ornament Extravaganza 6-9 p.m. Monday at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St. in Belton.
Guests can enjoy an evening of hot chocolate, cookies and ornament creation. Call or visit the library for complimentary tickets.
Free concerts
Student ensembles will give two free concerts at Temple College Dec. 2-3.
On Monday the Temple College Percussion Ensemble, in collaboration with the Percussion Methods class from Texas A&M University – Central Texas, will give a concert 7:30 p.m. in the Jackson-Graeter Backstage Theatre. The ensemble, under the direction of Norm Bergeron, will play both solos and ensemble works by Casey Cangelosi, Chick Corea, Mark Ford, Frank Haydn and others. The concert is free and open to the public.
On Tuesday the Temple College Jazz Combos will perform at 12:30 p.m. in the Backstage Theatre. Two different student jazz combos under the direction of Dr. Ben Irom and Dr. Tarik Hassan will play a variety of selections from the instrumental jazz repertoire. This concert is also free and open to the public.
The Backstage Theatre is located in the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center on the Temple College campus. For more information, visit templejc.edu or call 254-298-8555.
Other items on the Weekend Calendar
Friday
Glen Collins and the Alibis will perform 7 p.m. Friday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Craig Howell and Somewhere in Texas will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
DJ Sauvesito and DJ King will perform 9 p.m. Friday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
Saturday
X-Factory Band will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Brian Hankins will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Grupo Rumores will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
Sunday
Powerhouse Cheer and Fitness will present a showcase 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Jonna Mae will perform 2 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Upcoming fundraisers
Bell Fine Arts’ Christmas bazaar
The Bell Fine Arts group will hold a Christmas bazaar and art sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 306 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton.
The sale includes unique ornaments, original artwork, and a “Make and Take” children’s craft project for $5. Proceeds support the group and community projects.
Salado band 5K
Tinsel Trot, a 5K run benefiting the Salado ISD band program, will take place 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St. in Salado. Runners will start at the civic center and travel through the Mill Creek neighborhood. Multiple age categories are available. Cost is $20 per person for early registration before Dec. 6. and $30 per person thereafter. Registration is available online at https://Runsignup.com/tinseltrot.
Submission guidelines: Weekend calendar items and fundraisers may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.