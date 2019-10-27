The Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, will present “Eurydice,” a play that uses language and vivid imagery, and questions who we are with or without our memories and loved ones.
“Eurydice” is a poetic play that meditates on love, memory and loss; a contemporary love story directed by Natasha Tolleson. Performances will take place 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14-16, with dinner served 6-7 p.m. by The Blue Plate, Temple ISD’s Culinary Arts program. The Greek-inspired meal will consist of spanakopita with tzatziki sauce, Greek lasagna (pastitsio), a Greek salad and cheesecake.
There will also be a cash bar with a signature Ethereal Color Changing drink. Tickets for the dinner theatre cost $60 per person and can be purchased at CentralTexasTickets.com.
Performances will be held outdoors in the McCreary Courtyard. Seating is limited. In the event of inclement weather, performances will be moved inside.
Local cast members for the production include Kayla Stewart as Eurydice, Spencer Tolleson as Orpheus, Darren Walker as Father, Derrick DuBois as Nasty/Interesting Man, Brock Boone as Loud Stone, Robert Larsen as Big Stone and Austin Madsen as Little Stone.
“‘Eurydice’ is contemporary and modern, a brave new work, put on by the Cultural Activities Center,” Director Natasha Tolleson said in a news release.
She added the play is “timeless and refreshing,” filled with vibrant visuals and plenty of twists and turns, as it invites audiences on an exhilarating journey.
“The play examines family love, romantic love and conceptions of self,” Tolleson said.
Join Eurydice as she travels to the underworld and labors to reconnect with her past, reclaim her love, and restore her memories. Sarah Ruhl, a nominee for the Tony Award for Best Play, is the young playwright who wrote “Eurydice.” Ruhl wrote the play in honor of her father who died in 1994 of cancer as a way to “have more conversations with him.”