Area events and weekend activities will include an early holiday shopping opportunity, Oktoberfest, a Casting Crowns concert and the annual Westphalia Picnic and Homecoming.
Casting Crowns
Grammy-winning Christian band Casting Crowns will perform tonight in the Garth Arena at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The performance will be part of the band’s “Only Jesus” fall tour. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. with special guests Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes and Jamie Kimmett. The event will be hosted by hip-hop act Zauntee.
Tickets for the show can be purchased online at BellCountyExpo.com or by calling 512-474-5664.
Westphalia Picnic and Homecoming
The 113th annual Westphalia Picnic and Homecoming will take place Sunday at the Westphalia Parish Hall, 114 County Road 3000 near Lott.
The day will begin with a Pilgrims’ Mass at 10 a.m. in the religious education building, followed by the picnic, which will include music, games, a live auction and plenty of food. Plates of sausage, fried chicken and Westphalia Noodles will be served immediately after Mass, around 10:30 a.m.
Proceeds from the event will go towards purchasing new items for church services, and toward a new church building.
Christmas in October
The annual Christmas in October holiday shopping event, hosted by the Salado Chamber of Commerce Ladies Auxiliary, will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Venue, 306 College St.
Local merchants and vendors will have displays of holiday decorations, clothing, jewelry, food and specialty home décor items. A style show featuring models strolling through the booth section will display the seasonal fashions. A bake sale will also be open, and the Salado Community Chorus will entertain guests with Christmas carols Saturday morning.
Oktoberfest at Barrow
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will celebrate Oktoberfest this weekend with fun, games, German food, live music and beer.
The brewery will have music from Tanzenhosen 7 p.m. Friday. The festivities will continue Saturday at noon with live music from Rebecca Huck, Swade, Evelyn Billington and Sunshine Willi Band. Hammerschlagen will be played at 2:30 p.m. The stein holding competition will begin at 6 p.m.
Barrow will host another Oktoberfest celebration next weekend.
Central Texas Farmer’s Market
The fall Central Texas Farmer’s Market will be set up from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Walker Honey Farm, 8060 E. Highway 190 in Rogers.
Vendors will be selling crafts, baked goods, homemade jams and salsas, candles, plants, produce and more. The market will also offer a pumpkin patch, prize drawings and the educational bee both.
For more information, visit walkerhoneyfarm.com/central-texas-farmers-market.
Salado Adventure Race
The Salado Adventure Race will take place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, featuring a three-part run, bike and creek challenge.
The race will begin and end at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado. Participants can sign up as individuals or as part of a three member team.
For information, visit runsignup.com/Race/Events/TX/Salado/SaladoAdventureRace.
Artist 2 Artist Showcase
Artist 2 Artist Showcase will present a Dia de los Muertos art showcase 6-11 p.m. Saturday at the Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
The event will celebrate Day of the Dead with artists from around the state, as well as food, wine, beer, margaritas, music and more. Tickets for the event are available online at thebeltoniantheatre.com.
Eras of Elvis
Eras of Elvis, starring tribute artist Kraig Parker, will take place 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Tickets are available online at cacarts.org.
Other events on the Weekend Calendar
Thursday
The Live Poets group will hold a free poetry reading 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St. in Belton.
———
Larry Burgin and the Texas Tradition will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Friday
The Good Ole’ Boys band will perform 6 p.m. Friday at Fry’s Restaurant, 802 S. Main St. in Belton.
———
A country and western dance will be held 8 p.m. Friday at In the Mood Ballroom, 13 S. Main St. in Temple.
———
Scooter Dubec and Sterling Country will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Saturday
The Stardust Ballroom Dance group will hold a dance featuring the Jim Sharples Combo 7 p.m. Saturday at In the Mood Ballroom, 13 S. Main St. in Temple.
———
Glen Collin and The Alibis will perform 8 p.m. Saturday at VFW No. 2010, 1129 N. Highway 36 in Cameron.
———
The Marcus Lindsey Band will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
———
An “Adventures in Archeology” event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton. The event will include a flint-knapping demonstration by a representative of the Gault School and children will have the opportunity to dig in the museum’s outside dig pits, make catapults and create strata jars.
———
Dyess Grove Baptist Church, 10771 Stringtown Road in Temple, will hold a fall festival 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday. The event will include games, food, hay rides, inflatables, face painting and other activities.