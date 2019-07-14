One of the best selling artists in country music history, Hank Williams Jr., will take the stage at the Bell County Expo Center Saturday.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and music will begin 8 p.m. with special guest Casey Donahew. Tickets start at $42 and can be purchased at www.bellcountyexpo.com or by calling 512-474-5664.
Williams has sold 70 million albums worldwide, including six platinum albums, 20 gold albums, 13 No. 1 albums and 10 No. 1 singles. That momentous success landed him numerous accolades, including the Academy of Country Music’s Entertainer of the Year in 1987, 1988 and 1989, as well as the Country Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year in 1988.
He has also been nominated for several Grammy’s, ACM Awards, CMA Awards and Emmys. He was honored with the Johnny Cash Visionary Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2006 and was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2007. In 2008, he was names a BMI Icon at the 56th annual BMI Country Music Awards.
Raised in Nashville, Williams learned music from the legends. Earl Scruggs gave him banjo lessons, and Jerry Lee Lewis showed him piano licks. At age 11, he made his Opry debut and followed the footsteps of his father, Hank Williams, by singing “Lovesick Blues.”
Several years later in 1979, his first million-selling album, “Whisky Bent and Hell Bound,” was released, following “Family Tradition.” The releases catapulted Williams to full-on superstar status, with several albums and major hits to follow, including “Texas Women,” “All My Rowdy Friends (Have Settled Down),” “A Country Boy Can Survive,” “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight,” “My Girl Don’t Like My Cowboy Hat” and more. His album “Born to Boogie” was the 1988 CMA Album of the Year.
In 1989, Williams reworked “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight” into a theme song for ABC’s “Monday Night Football.” That theme went on to win four straight Emmy Wards and became the program’s mainstay for 22 years.