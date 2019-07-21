Tickets for the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center’s 2019-2020 Dinner Theater Series in Temple are now available on CentralTexasTickets.com.
The series features three productions, each including dinner that goes along with the theme for the evening. Season tickets are $150. Tickets to individual shows are $60. Dinner will be served 6-7 p.m. each evening with the show time at 7:30 p.m.
The season kicks off with “Minutes to Midnight Cabaret” directed by Megan Powell on Aug. 30 and Aug. 31. It will be an evening of classic show tunes, modern favorites, and new works from Broadway’s own F. Michael Haynie and Zack Zadek. Dinner will be Tapas provided by Pignetti’s and the “signature” drink for the evening is a “Manhattan.”
“Eurydice,” directed by Natasha Tolleson, will be presented Nov. 14-16.
The 2003 play by Sarah Ruhl retells the myth of Orpheus from the perspective of Eurydice, his wife. The story focuses on Eurydice’s choice to return to earth with Orpheus or to stay in the underworld with her father. Dinner will be Greek-inspired dishes provided by The Big Blue Plate, Temple ISD’s Culinary Arts program, and the “signature” drink is “Ethereal Color Changing Cocktail.”
The dinner theater series concludes with “The Diary of Ann Frank,” also directed Tolleson, with performances set April 30 and May 1-3. One of the most famous and haunting stories to emerge from the 20th Century, the production is based on the memoirs of a young Jewish girl who hid for nearly two years to escape Nazi persecution. A Kosher meal will be provided by The Blue Plate and the “signature” drink will be a “Kosher Cosmo.”