Events and activities this weekend will include musical and theatre performances, a lecture on home efficiency, a political cartoon presentation and more.
Temple Civic Theatre
Performances of “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” will continue this weekend at Temple Civic Theatre, 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple.
Performances will begin 7:30 p.m. tonight, Friday and Saturday, and matinee performances will take place 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
“The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” is set in the late 1970s outside the fictional town of Gilbert where Miss Mona runs the Chicken Ranch – a brothel with a long history in the small Texas town. The locals have a good relationship with the institution, and Mona is respected in the community. Sheriff Ed Earl Dodd, also looks out for the Chicken Ranch due to his past with Mona. When pious reporter Melvin P. Thorpe exposes the brothel, the outside interests want it shut down, putting the state governor in a tough spot.
Tickets are available online at TempleCivicTheatre.com, and will also be available at the box office one hour before each performance.
Political Cartoonist presentation
Salado Museum and College Park will host a presentation by M. Scott Byers, political cartoonist for the Austin American-Statesman, 11 a.m. Saturday at the museum.
The presentation will provide insight into the process of creating political cartoons for newspapers today in comparison to the methods used in years past.
Byers’ appearance coincides with the museum’s current exhibit, “Cartooning Texas: One Hundred Years of Cartoon Art in the Lone Star State,” to which the museum is adding an exhibit of the original artwork from numerous political cartoons Byers has created over the past decade.
The dual exhibit tells the story of important historical events and flamboyant politicians in Texas from 1890 to 1990 and during the 2010s. The exhibit is open through Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at 423 S. Main St.
There is no charge to attend the presentation or to view the exhibit, but donations are appreciated. For more information, visit saladomuseum.org.
Jim Lauderdale at the CAC
The Texas Music series will continue Saturday at the Cultural Activities Center in Temple with a performance from Americana artist Jim Lauderdale.
The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Frank W. Mayborn Auditorium. Tickets are available online at cacarts.org. Ribtips BBQ food truck will be out front before the show providing dinner options. The CAC is located at 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
“Stories for Creative Forces Listening Party”
Texas Folklife and VSA Texas will present audio stories and writing projects created by veterans during their 2019 workshops, part of a Creative Forces: NEA Military Healing Arts Network Community Connections project.
The “Stories for Creative Forces Listening Party” will take place 6-8 p.m. Monday at the Cultural Activities Center in Temple.
The event is free and open to the public with RSVP which can be completed online at eventbrite.com.
Greater Vision gospel concert
Crimson River Ministries will welcome Greater Vision to Temple for their 29th annual gospel concert, beginning 7 p.m. Friday at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 2497 W. FM 93.
Tickets are available at crimsonriverministries.com.
Bell County Museum
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, will offer a free STEAM event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Visitors can learn about robotics and make their own robotic hand and doodle-bot artwork. The event is best for ages 7 and older, but all ages are welcome.
Horse Show
The Beat the Heat All-Breed Open Horse Show will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center’s equestrian and livestock complex.
The show is presented by the Bell 4-H Club and the Capitol Area Quarter Horse Association.
The show will begin 9 a.m. both days. For more information, visit CAQHA.com.
Summer lecture series
The Summer Lecture Series will continue 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, with professional engineer Jay Ritch speaking on home efficiency.
The presentation will cover topics including LED lighting, windows, consumer ratings and more.
Concert tickets on sale
Tickets for Casting Crowns at the Bell County Expo Center will be on sale beginning Friday.
The concert will take place 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.
Tickets will be available at the Expo Center box office, online at bellcountyexpo.com or by calling 512-474-5664.
Other items on the Weekend Calendar
Thursday
The Live Poets group will hold a free poetry reading 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St. in Belton.
Larry Burgin and the Texas Tradition will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Friday
The Gold Ole Boys band will perform 6 p.m. Friday at Fry’s Restaurant, 802 S. Main St. in Belton.
The film “Grease” will be shown as part of a free outdoor movie program 8 p.m. Friday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
DJ Loco will perform 9 p.m. Friday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Killeen.
Craig Howell and Somewhere in Texas will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Saturday
La Dezz with DJ Desperado will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Mango’s Night Club, 702 W. Elms Road in Killeen.
Dj Chris will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Killeen.
Brian Hankins will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
