The holiday fun continues this weekend with more Christmas-themed celebrations and presentations.
Frozen Jr.
Performances of “Frozen Jr.” will continue this weekend at Temple Civic Theatre.
Shows will begin 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online at TempleCivicTheatre.com or by calling 254-778-4751.
The TCT Youth Theatre production is directed by Priscilla Santana, and features a cast of more than 60 children bringing the musical story of Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendale to life.
Singing Christmas Tree
Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple will present its seventh annual Singing Christmas Tree program this weekend.
Performances will take place 6:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Free tickets are available at the church, 1401 W. Central Ave.
The Singing Christmas Tree consists of a metal frame covered in greenery, strung with lights and decorated with ornaments. During the show, the choir is positioned in an around the tree.
For more information, call 254-773-2147 or visit ibctemple.org.
Salado Christmas Stroll
The second weekend of the Salado Christmas Stroll will take place Friday through Sunday. Many shops and restaurants will be open late for dining and holiday shopping.
Tablerock Festival of Salado will present the 27th annual performances of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” beginning 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Tablerock Amphitheatre on Royal Street.
Tickets are available online at CentralTexasTickets.com.
“The Nutcracker Ballet”
The Classical Ballet Conservatory at Lisa’s Dance Connection will present its 2019 production of “The Nutcracker Ballet” this weekend at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple.
Tickets are available online at cacarts.org. Performances will begin 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Local dancers will portray the timeless story of Clara as she dreams her way through a thrilling battle with her Nutcracker doll and journeys to the Land of the Snow Fairy and into Sugar Plum Fairy Land.
Holly’s Jolly Christmas Concert
Texas country singer Holly Tucker will perform Christmas concerts this weekend at The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
Performances will take place 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available online at TheBeltonianTheatre.com.
Rogers’ Hometown Christmas
The Rogers Community Alliance will present “Hometown Christmas” this weekend, offering free family-friendly activities for three nights.
A Christmas parade will take place tonight. Lineup will begin 6 p.m. on the corner of FM 437 and Ater Avenue. On Friday, a Christmas caroling hayride will begin 6 p.m. Friday, followed by the tree lighting at 7:30 p.m. Christmas activities will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Civic Center, followed by visits with Santa and a Christmas movie at the Rogers High School cafeteria at 6 p.m.
For more information, visit the Rogers Community Alliance Facebook page.
Troy Christmas Parade and Party in the Park
The annual Christmas parade in Troy will take place Saturday in Trojan Park.
The parade will begin at 5 p.m., and will travel down College Street to East Austin and will end at the park, where refreshments will be served. Santa and Jack Frost will also be on hand for pictures.
Other events on the weekend calendar and upcoming fundraisers
Thursday
The Old Friends band will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Sammons Community Center, 2222 W. Ave. D in Temple.
———
The Live Poets group will hold a free poetry reading 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St. in Belton.
———
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 S. Mitchell St. in Belton.
Friday
A variety dance featuring DJ Ray Etchinson will take place 8 p.m. Friday at In the Mood Ballroom, 13 S. Main St. in Temple.
———
DJ King will perform 9 p.m. Friday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
———
The Good Ole Boys band will perform country music 6 p.m. Friday at Fry’s Restaurant, 802 S. Main St. in Belton.
———
Branded Heart will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
———
Wayworn Traveler will perform 7 p.m. Friday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Saturday
Lydia Castillo will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
———
Kris Gordon will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
———
Multiple bands will perform Saturday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado. Sunshine Willi will perform at noon; BenJamin’ will play at 5 p.m.; and Lilly and the Implements will perform at 7 p.m.
Fundraiser: Benefit musical
Bethel I.M. Church, 707 S. 22nd St. in Temple, will hold a benefit musical 5 p.m. Saturday. The musical program will benefit Tommie Lee Harris, the church’s minister of music, who has been going through serious health issues.
Submission guidelines
Weekend calendar items and fundraisers may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.