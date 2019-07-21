Tickets for the Temple Symphony Orchestra’s 26th season are now on sale.
Adult season subscriptions cost $125, while student season subscriptions cost $40. A season subscription includes one ticket to the Van Cliburn concert, the veterans concert, the holiday concert, the Family Pops concert and the final concert of the season, as well as one ticket for one Temple Jazz Orchestra concert.
Tickets purchased at each event cost $25. Student tickets cost $5.
Requests for season tickets can be mailed to Jan Salzman c/o the Temple Symphony Orchestra at 100 W. Adams Ave., mailbox 10, Temple, TX 76501.
Salzman may also be reached by email at TempleSymphony@ gmail.com or by phone at 254-778-6683.
The opening Benefit Concert, featuring members of the symphony and two favorite piano men, Brian Tanaka and Davis Perez-Guerra, will be a fundraiser at 3 p.m. Sept. 15 at Grace Presbyterian Church. This concert will begin the season of music entitled: Escape the Ordinary.
The annual Van Cliburn Finalist concert will be sponsored by The Central Texas Orchestral Society and the Temple Symphony Orchestra, and will begin 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Sue and Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton. Rachel Cheung will be the featured piano soloist.
The orchestra will open the 2019-2020 season with a concert honoring our country’s veterans entitled “For Love of Country.” The concert will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, in the main auditorium of the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center at Temple College. The orchestra will perform a variety of patriotic selections.
The annual holiday concert will take place 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
The Family Pops concert will feature Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic opera “Pirates of Penzance.” The opera will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24 and 25 and 3 p.m. Jan. 26.
The orchestra will conclude the season 3 p.m. Sunday, May 3, with flutist Sheryl Goodnight performing the Flute Concertino in G major by Wolfgang Amedeus Mozart. Also featured on the program will be Symphony No. 5 by Dmitri Shostakovich.
For more information about TSO’s upcoming season, visit www.TempleSymphony.org. Individual concert tickets are also available online.