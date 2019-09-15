The Central Texas Orchestral Society of the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center will present the first performance of its 2019-2020 Classical Concert Series 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra.
The FWSO will be performing after the introduction of this year’s Wildflower Belles and Escorts. There will be a reception before the concert that will consist of classical music played by local high school students and light hors d’oeuvres. The reception will honor the generous patrons and donors as well as the Wildflower Belles and Escorts.
High school freshmen women pick an escort and they work together through community service, dance lessons and etiquette training throughout their first three years of high school. At the end of their junior year, the young men and women are presented as official members of society during the annual Wildflower Belle Ball. With the school year just getting started, the community’s high school junior are beginning their final year in the program as prominent figures of the Wildflower Guild and will be formally introduced at 3 p.m., one hour before the FWSO takes the stage.
Adopted in 2011, the FWSO strives “to perform great symphonic music, to present engaging music education programs, and to achieve ever-greater levels of artistic accomplishment.” The orchestra had their first public performance in 1912 and ran for five years until it was disbanded because of World War I. FWSO was re-founded in 1925. The Nancy Lee and Perry R. Bass Performance Hall opened in 1998 and serves as home base for the talented musicians in the orchestra. The Bass Performance Hall is where the orchestra holds most of its concerts in Fort Worth.
Miguel Harth-Bedoya was appointed Music Director in 2000 and is now celebrating his 20th and final year with the group. Harth-Bedoya’s leadership and expertise helped him win the 2002 Seaver/NEA Conductors Award, helped the orchestra make its debut at Carnegie Hall in 2008, helped create 13 out of 27 total recordings and helped find multiple commissions throughout the score. In the orchestra concert series announcement, Harth-Bedoya said “this season will be a momentous one for me, and I want it to showcase all we can do as an orchestra. From the joy of revisiting beloved favorites, to the shared pride in presenting World Premier works, we will celebrate how far we have come together over the past two decades.”
For more information, visit the CAC at 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, or visit cacarts.org or CTOSarts.org.