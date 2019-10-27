Step into the Café Harmony on Saturday, Nov. 2, and be treated to a full menu of music when Chisholm Trail Chorus of Sweet Adelines International presents “A Taste of Harmony” at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple. Reserved seats for the 7 p.m. performance are $20 and available at http://www.cacARTS.org; or by calling 254-773-9926.
This year the four-part harmony group will be joined on stage by the HMMM Quartet, an award-winning men’s barbershop group, and champion accordionist Mike Middleton with Clayton Capps on tuba.
The show’s music will span a variety of genres, including contemporary and classic rock, country, blues, inspirational, polka, patriotic and barbershop.
The HMMM Quartet is a barbershop quartet in the seniors division of the Barbershop Harmony Society. The men were the 2017 southwestern division senior quartet champions and international qualifier quartet. HMMM members are Gary Holmes, Gary Morton, Jim Maxwell and Andy McDonald.
Mike Middleton has been entertaining central Texans for more than 30 years. He blends the acoustic accordion sound with midi synthesizer sounds and rhythms, as well as with other instruments on occasion. Middleton was Texas State Champion in 1982 and 1983. In 2001, he won first place in an international competition sponsored by the Texas Accordion Association & The Accordionist and Teachers Guild International. He also was International Polka Association Song of the Year Nominee in 2015. Middleton is Director of Nuclear Medicine and Professor of Radiology at Baylor Scott & White. He will be joined on stage by tuba player Clayton Capps, a constant in symphonies and musical performances around Central Texas.
Underwriters for the show include Dennis and Ann Turk of Belton.
About the Chisholm Trail Chorus
Chisholm Trail Chorus of Sweet Adelines International is an award-winning group that performs choreographed music in 4-part barbershop harmony. They hold weekly educational rehearsals in Temple and sing throughout Central Texas.
The chorus, directed by Carol Scherer, is comprised of Central Texas women from Temple, Belton, Harker Heights, Troy, Rogers, Little River, Georgetown, Kempner, Copperas Cove, Lometa and Conroe. All women who enjoy singing are invited to attend any Thursday night rehearsal at the Cultural Activities Center in Temple. Auditions are held continuously throughout the year. More information is available at www.chisholmtrailchorus.org, on the group’s Facebook page and on Meetup.