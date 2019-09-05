This weekend’s events will include a community Party in the Park, First Friday in downtown Temple, the annual homecoming picnic in Marak, and a pool party for pups.
First Friday
Downtown Temple’s monthly First Friday event will take place from 5:30-8 p.m., featuring music, after-hours shopping, food, drinks and more.
The Academie Musique of Central Texas will celebrate its grand opening 4:30-8:30 p.m. with food, live music and tours of the new facility at 317 N. First St.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum will host a tailgate party 5:30-8 p.m. with food, football challenges, cocktails, live music and more.
Family Day
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum will host Homespun History Family Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Visitors can learn what life was like in the days before modern technology with traditional crafts like spinning, lace-making, sewing, clay-working or cheese-making. Watch the experts demonstrate their skills and try crafting your own old-fashioned masterpiece.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum hosts a free Family Day event on the first Saturday of each month. Regular admission charges apply to the rest of the museum. The museum is located at 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple.
Drool in the Pool
Dogs will have a chance to make a splash during Drool in the Pool day from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Clark Pool, 1808 Curtis B. Elliot Drive in Temple.
Dog guards will be on duty to watch all well-behaved four-legged friends. The first 50 dogs will receive a bandana, doggie bag and picture. Vaccination forms are required. For more information, call 254-298-5930.
Centra Mod
The Central Texas Area Model Railroaders will have model train displays set up in the Conference Center at Temple Mall this weekend.
Displays will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Conference Center is located inside the mall across from the movie theatre.
Party in the Park
Temple Parks and Recreation Department will continue its 75th anniversary celebration with another community Party in the Park 1-4 p.m. Saturday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road.
The free event will include games, live music, snacks and refreshments. Everyone is invited to bring their own blankets and chairs.
Jeff Plankenhorn at the CAC
Jeff Plankenhorn will perform 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple, part of the Texas Music Series.
Tickets are available online at cacarts.org. The CAC is located at 3011 N. Third St., in Temple.
Alzheimer’s Walk
Bell County residents are invited to participate in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday at Confederate Park, 700 Confederate Drive in Belton.
Registration will be at 8 a.m. The opening ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. and the walk will begin 9:30 a.m.
Participants can join a team or register to walk as an individual at act.alz.org/bellcounty.
Book launch party
A launch party for the new children’s book, “Maiden Mermaid: The Tale of Sirena,” will take place 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
The book by Sheri Wall is based on the story behind Salado’s beloved Sirena the Mermaid sculpture by Troy Kelley. Visitors can stop by to meet with the author and sculptor, purchase copies of the book and enjoy treats.
Annual Homecoming Picnic
The annual homecoming picnic will take place Sunday at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Marak. The church is located on FM 2269, seven miles northwest of Cameron.
Mass will begin 10:15 a.m. Home fried chicken and sausage plates with all the trimmings will be served at 11 a.m. Dine in and drive thru line for to-go plates will be available.
Games will begin at noon. Signups for the horseshoe tournament will begin 11 a.m. and play will start at 1 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by the Praha Brothers 12:30-3:30 p.m. and a live auction will begin at 3 p.m. The day will conclude with a prize drawing.
Everyone is invited to attend.
Watercolor class
A class in watercolor techniques will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Bell Fine Arts studio, 306 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton.
The class will be led by Majorie Curl and will include lessons in manipulating water, watercolor paints and brushes.
All materials will be supplied. Space is limited. For more information or to sign up, call 409-313-0611.
Czech film
The Czech Heritage Museum will present the Czech film “Golden Sting” for the September Czech Film Night and Matinee at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central in Belton.
Admission is free and donations for the museum will be accepted.
The 2018 film “Zlaty Podraz” (Golden Sting) tells the true story of the Czechoslovak national basketball team during their historically tumultuous period of 1938 to 1951. It is based on the book “They Were Not Afraid of Their Courage,” by Jakub Bažant and Jiří Závozda. Small roles are played by some of the former team members, including Jiří Welsch, who was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers.
Other events on the Weekend Calendar
Thursday
The Good Ole Boys band will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 S. Mitchell St. in Belton.
Friday
The Good Ole Boys band will perform 6 p.m. Friday at Fry’s Restaurant, 802 S. Main St. in Belton.
———
Weldon Henson will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
———
DJ Abel will perform 9 p.m. Friday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
Saturday
Jody Nix and the Texas Cowboys will perform 8 p.m. Saturday at the VFW hall on Highway 36 in Cameron.
———
The Good Ole Boys band will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at the Central Texas Sportsman’s Club, located off FM 2305 just before Temple Lake Park at Lake Belton (turn right on Central Texas Sportsman Club Road and proceed a half mile).
———
A farmer’s market and martial arts demonstration will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the J.Q. Thompson Pavilion, 201 E. Main St. in Troy. Fresh peas, okra, melons, registered irises and other items will be available for sale throughout the day. Martial Zen Temple Academy also will hold board-breaking demonstrations as part a special guest performance.
———
The Rewinders will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
———
Bret Mullins will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
———
La Justicia with DJ Desperado will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
Sunday
Anna Larson will perform 3 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Submission guidelines
Weekend calendar items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.