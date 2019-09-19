Central Texans have a variety of events to choose from this weekend, including a grape stomp, model train show, orchestra concert, pumpkin patch and Duck Dash fundraiser.
Model Train Show
The 37th annual Temple Model Train Show, presented by the Central Texas Area Model Railroaders, will take place this weekend at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St.
The show will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, and will feature vendors, model railroader exhibits and operating modular layouts. Layouts of O, HO, Z and N gauges will all be set up during the show, along with a t-trak module.
Duck Dash
The Temple-Belton Board of Realtors Duck Dash Festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St. in Belton.
The event will feature live music, food, vendors, a kid’s zone and more. The 5K Dash fun run will begin at 10 a.m. Registration can be completed online at runsignup.com. Check-in and onsite registration will begin at 9 a.m.
The Rubber Duck Dash will begin at 1 p.m. on the banks of Nolan Creek. Visitors can adopt rubber ducks that will be launched into the creek for a race to the finish line.
Admission to the festival is free, with additional fees for the 5K and the Rubber Duck Dash. Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit Foster Love Bell County.
For more information, visit TBBORDuckDash.com.
Grape Stomp
The fourth annual Grape Stomp and Harvest Festival will take place 3-8 p.m. Saturday on the front lawn of Salado Winery Company at 841 N. Main St. in Salado.
The event will include a grape stomping competition, local vendors, an “I Love Lucy” look-alike contest, live music and wood-fired pizza. Proceeds from the festival will support the growth of Salado Montessori.
Admission to the festival is free. Ticket packages to participate in the grape stomp are available from eventbrite.com.
Cyclone Picnic
The 74th annual Cyclone Picnic will take place Sunday at St. Joseph’s Church, 20120 FM 485 in Cyclone.
Sausage and home fried chicken plates with all the trimmings will be served beginning 10 a.m. Live music will be performed by Jerry Haisler from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All games will begin at noon. The event will include Bingo, a country store, ring stand, face painting, general store, baseball throw and the Cyclone Express Train Ride. An auction will begin at 2 p.m.
Swing Away Breast Cancer Concert and Golf Tournament
The Swing Away Breast Cancer Concert and Gold Tournament will take place Saturday at Mill Creek Golf Course in Salado.
The day will begin with the golf tournament at 1 p.m. and end with an evening of dancing and western swing music performed by Grammy award-winning fiddler, Jason Roberts.
For tickets, call Mill Creek Country Club at 254-947-5698 or email proshop@millcreekgolf27.com.
Salado Culinary Festival
The Salado Culinary Festival, formerly known as the Chocolate and Wine Weekend, will take place Friday through Sunday.
The village will celebrate with a weekend showcasing the local culinary talent. Each year of the festival is inspired by a culinary theme. The 2019 theme will celebrate chocolate. Local artists, inns and restaurants will offer unique culinary experiences throughout the weekend. Design your own experience by choosing from the menu of events at visitsaladotexas.com/event/salado-culinary-festival.
For more information, call the Salado Visitor Center at 254-947-8634 or email chollas@saladotx.gov.
Circus Saurus
Carson & Barnes Circus will present Circus Saurus Sunday and Monday at VFW Post 1820, 3302 Airport Road in Temple.
Performances will be 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. each day. The event is sponsored by Temple Breakfast Lions Club, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit VFW Post No. 1820.
Tickets can be purchased at the VFW Post or from any Temple Breakfast Lions Club member. For more information, visit BigTopShow.com or call 580-743-7292.
Salado Museum anniversary
An open house and reception for Salado Museum and College Park will take place Saturday in recognition of the museum’s 60th anniversary.
The open house will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum will be open for the public to visit the exhibits and look at changes made to the facility. A more formal reception will take place from 6-8 p.m. in the Hall of Clans, which will be renamed in honor of the museum’s founder, Lucile A. Robertson.
The museum is located at 423 S. Main St. in Salado.
Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra
The Central Texas Orchestral Society of the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple will present its first performance of the 2019-2020 Classical Concert Series 4 p.m. Sunday with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra.
This year’s Wildflower Belles and Escorts will be formally introduced during a reception at 3 p.m., one hour before the orchestra takes the stage.
For more information, visit cacarts.org or CTOSarts.org.
Robinson Family Farm
The Robinson Family Farm’s annual Pumpkin Patch will be open this weekend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Attractions and activities include hay rides, the corn maze, games, barrel train rides, critter corral, photo areas, a gift shop, snack barn, custom playground, the pumpkin patch and more. Live music will be provided by local artists from noon to 4 p.m.
The Pumpkin Patch will be open every Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 3. The farm is located at 3780 White Owl Lane in Temple.
Farmville Lunch
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, will host a special day celebrating Texas farms Saturday.
The Farmville Lunch will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will offer fun crafts and activities, a woodworking demonstration, samples of farm-to-table chili and cornbread and a petting zoo.
The event is free and open to all ages.
Outdoor Extravaganza
SPJST Lodge No. 47 will host its annual Outdoor Extravaganza fundraiser Saturday at Seaton Star Hall, 10842 State Highway 53 in Temple.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. with a social hour, followed by a meal at 6:30 p.m. The evening will include a steak dinner, live and silent auctions, bucket drawings, games and top prize drawings.
For more information, call Edwin Pechal at 254-721-2887 or Brandon Bartek at 254-624-4119.
Other events on the Weekend Calendar
Thursday
Larry Burgin and the Texas Tradition will perform 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Belton Senior Center, 842 S. Mitchell St. in Belton.
Friday
The Good Ole Boys band will perform 6 p.m. Friday at Fry’s Restaurant, 802 S. Main St. in Belton.
———
La Dezz will perform 9 p.m. Friday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
———
Kenny Orts will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
———
Mountain Branch Project will perform 7 p.m. Friday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Saturday
The Bartlett American Legion Post No. 183 will hold its monthly breakfast 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday at 300 W. Bell St. in Bartlett. The event is open to all veterans, the public and the community. The breakfast is free; donations are encouraged.
———
DJ Loco will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
———
Temple College music professor Teri Johnson will present a voice recital 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Jackson-Graeter Backstage Theatre on the TC campus. The event is free and open to the public.
———
Billy Holt will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
———
Southside Sheiks will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Submission guidelines
Fundraisers and weekend calendar items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.