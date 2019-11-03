The Academie Musique of Central Texas will present the Jubilate Children’s Choir and Cantate Women’s Choir in their fall choral concert 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Christ Episcopal Church Parish Hall at 300 N. Main St. in Temple.
The concert is free, open to the public and family-friendly.
The Jubilate Children’s Choir is directed by Priscilla Santana assisted by Emily Baker.
Santana is accompanied by Young Lee, an Academie employee. Jubilate will present a variety of choral music by memory which they have been studying since the beginning of the semester.
The Cantate Women’s Choir is under the direction of Shelley Dennis and the assistant direction of Amanda White. Dennis is accompanied by David Perez-Guerra, an Academie employee.
Cantate has a long-standing history of choral excellence, and uses the fall semester to learn music that tends to be more classical in nature.
Both of these choirs are auditioned, selective choirs in which the students learn performance practices, sight singing, choral blend and a variety of music throughout the school year.
For more information, call 254-228-0691 or visit amcentex.org.