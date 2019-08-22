The Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center invites the public to a free artists’ reception for opening exhibits from 5-7 p.m. Friday. New exhibits include “Circles, Cycles, and Color” by Irma Ward, “Inside the Color” by Ron Coleman, and “Moments of Nature” by Stephanie Chambers.
Complimentary refreshments will be served during the artists’ reception.
“Circles, Cycles, and Color” by Irma Ward will be on display in the Saulsbury Gallery. This exhibit will have works in a dramatic display of three-dimensional paintings.
Stephanie Chambers’ exhibit, “Moments in Nature” will be on display in the McCreary Gallery. These small, intimate watercolors were done while traveling through the United States, capturing just moments in such majestic landscapes like Alaska’s Mt. Denali or the Smokey Mountains of Tennessee.
Ron Coleman’s work, “Inside the Color” will be on display in the Howard Gallery. Coleman, who is colorblind, has been creating art in different forms his entire life and works from his home studio in Central Texas.
The Ron Coleman exhibit will end on Aug. 26 in preparation for South African art on display for the Contemporaries’ Hands On exhibition in the Howard Gallery. The McCreary Gallery and Saulsbury Gallery exhibits mentioned will remain on display until Oct. 12. Gallery hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The CAC is located at 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.