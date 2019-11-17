The Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center will present a German concert with Eddi Hüneke and Tobi Hebbelmann noon Monday.
Prior to the public concert, an educational enrichment workshop will be held for students from Dallas to Austin at 10 a.m. There will also be lunch options on-site provided by Czechpoint Germany food truck, which will be out front of the CAC from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a complete German experience of food, culture and music.
Eddi Hüneke was one of the founder of German’s most successful pop a cappella bands, the Wise Guys, who recorded 13 albums and played more than 3,000 shows from 1992 until 2017, when they chose to go separate ways. Eddi’s decision to continue writing and performing was received well by many fans – and particularly by his kids’ piano teacher, Tobi Hebbelmann, when he was asked to accompany Eddi on stage.
While Tobi will mostly be playing the piano, Eddi’s new job is to sing his newly written songs – and to play the guitar.
“After 25 years in an a cappella band, I was looking for a new challenge,” Eddi said in a news release, “and coordinating my hands with my tongue while playing and singing simultaneously is definitely something to keep me on my toes. So to speak.”
Eddi Hüneke was born in London in 1971 and is looking forward to speaking in his “other mother tongue” for a change during their upcoming tour. Also, some of the songs chosen for the shows in the United States will be in English. At the same time, Eddi and Tobi aim to make the German lyrics of the majority of the songs as understandable as humanly possible.
Tickets for the concert cost $10 and are available at cacarts.org and at the door one hour prior to the show while they last. For more information, call the CAC at 254-773-9926. The CAC is located at 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.