The Temple High School Theatre Department is bringing the sounds of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” to life in the form of a 1940s-style radio drama.
Performances of “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play” will take place this weekend in the high school auditorium. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available online at CentralTexasTickets.com.
The recreated radio broadcast will tell the classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge’s ghostly Christmas encounter, complete with vintage commercials and sound effects performed on stage.
For this performance, the audience will be seated on the stage with the actors. Kayla Stewart, director of “A Christmas Carol,” said risers and chairs will be set up across the apron and along the sides of the stage.
She said it feels good to be back in the auditorium, which underwent renovations over the past few months, forcing the thespians to perform at other locations.
“Most of the freshmen have done things at other locations — so this is nice for them to be back in our space and on our stage,” Stewart said.
For this version of “A Christmas Carol,” the actors have been cast as radio personalities who are voicing the characters.
Sophomore Shane Godfrey is playing Freddie Filmore, the voice of Scrooge. Godfrey said this will be his first time performing in the auditorium, after taking part in two productions that were performed in the school cafeteria.
Freshman Natalie Greenfield plays Sally Applewhite, the voice of multiple characters including Mrs. Cratchit, Belle, Charwoman and Fred’s wife. Greenfield said voicing different characters in one production can have its challenges.
“You have to change your voice so that you and everyone else can tell the difference between your characters,” she said.
Greenfield said the cast and crew have put a lot of work into the play, and there are a lot of new people, so it’s an opportunity to get to know some new faces.
Stewart said she hopes audiences will enjoy the play, and it’s also been a pleasure to work with some of the younger students.
“This is a newcomer show, so I think it’s really exciting for this to be a lot of their first time on stage, so (the audience) can expect new performers with a little more experienced performers getting to share their Christmas story,” she said.