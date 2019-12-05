In addition to numerous Christmas celebrations, area events this weekend include theatre performances and concerts, a family fishing event and a fundraising performance from Little Joe y La Familia.
Little Joe Y La Familia
Tejano legend Little Joe Hernandez will perform with Astron+55 Friday at VFW Post No. 1820, 3302 Airport Road in Temple.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. and music will begin 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by calling La Familia Enterprises at 254-773-1775, or El Puerto De Jalisco at 254-770-1450.
The event will also be a fundraiser for LULAC Legacy scholarships.
Little Joe said he seldom gets to perform here at home, and is looking forward to seeing the family and local friends.
He said he believes in supporting scholarships because he knows personally how important a good education is.
“Next to our health, a good education’s the best thing we could have in our lives,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that there is so much talent and few resources to support and guide these kids that need all the help they can get to finance their way through school for a good education.”
The event will also feature a special performance by the Temple High School Mariachi Band. Little Joe said he is looking forward to hearing them and accompanying them.
He said he looks forward to entertaining the folks, and visiting with family and friends. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go towards scholarships.
“Hopefully we find some other ways to add to the pot and get as much money for the scholarships as we can,” Little Joe said.
‘Frozen Jr.’
Performances of “Frozen Jr.” at Temple Civic Theatre will begin this weekend.
Shows will begin 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online at TempleCivicTheatre.com or by calling 254-778-4751.
The TCT Youth Theatre production is directed by Priscilla Santana, and features a cast of more than 60 children bringing the musical story of Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendale to life.
First Friday
The December First Friday event in downtown Temple will feature a holiday party with live music, shopping, holiday treats and more.
The Billy Holt Band will perform 7-9 p.m. on Second Street. Santa Clause will be on Second Street from 7-7:44 p.m. and on Main Street from 7:46-8:30 p.m.
The Black Lillies
The Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple will finish the 2019 Texas Music Series Saturday with a performance from The Black Lillies.
The concert will begin 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at cacarts.org.
Beginning 6:30 p.m. Treno Pizzeria food truck will be out front selling dinner options. Galleries and the gift shop will be open prior to the concert, and the CAC will be selling light concessions and beverages.
Float-In Movie
A holiday movie will be shown 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday at Sammons Park Indoor Pool. Guests can enjoy relaxing and floating around the pool while the movie plays. For more information, call 254-298-5930.
“A Very Mary Hardin-Baylor Christmas” Concert
The College of Visual and Performing Arts at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will present two evenings of “A Very Mary Hardin-Baylor Christmas” Thursday and Friday in the Sue and Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center, 810 N. Main St. in Belton.
The events are free and open to the public. Concerts will begin 7:30 p.m. in the Baugh Performance Hall, and will feature the music of UMHB’s Concert Choir, Women’s Chorus, Wind Ensemble and Jazz Ensemble.
Temple Symphony Orchestra
The Temple Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Thomas Fairlie, will present its annual Holiday Concert 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the main auditorium of the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center at Temple College, 2487 S. Fifth St. in Temple.
The 2019 Holiday Concert will begin with “The Nutcracker Suite” by Peter Tchaikovsky, and will include many traditional holiday favorites. Featured vocalist will be Anthony Pulgram. The program will end with the annual sing-along, which requires audience participation.
Tickets may be purchased in the Fine Arts Division Office at Temple College and will also be sold at the door. For more information, contact Jan Salzman at TempleSymphony@gmail.com or call 254-778-6683.
The Big Catch
Temple Parks and Recreation and Texas Parks and Wildlife will stock Miller Park pond with Rainbow Trout for The Big Catch Family Fishing Day. Family and friends can enjoy fishing from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Fishing licenses will be waived during the event with a signed waiver. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be provided at the pavilion.
For more information, call 254-298-5740.
Salado Stroll and “A Christmas Carol”
This year’s Salado Christmas Stroll will kick off 6 p.m. today with a Lighted Christmas Parade beginning at the corner of Royal and Main Streets, and ending at the Salado Civic Center.
The first weekend of Salado Christmas Stroll will take place Friday through Sunday. Many shops and restaurants will be open late for dining and holiday shopping.
Tablerock Festival of Salado will present the 27th annual performances of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” beginning 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Tablerock Amphitheatre on Royal Street.
Tickets are available online at CentralTexasTickets.com.
Belton Tree Lighting and Christmas on the Chisholm Trail
The city of Belton will host its inaugural Tree Lighting Ceremony 6-9 p.m. Friday on the Courthouse Square.
The event will offer food, live music, entertainment, and an outdoor movie (weather permitting).
The city of Belton and the Downtown Belton Business Alliance will present the annual Christmas on the Chisholm Trail on Saturday in the downtown area around Central Avenue.
The event will take place from noon to 7 p.m. and will feature vendors, food, entertainment and visits from Santa. The Christmas parade will begin 6 p.m.
Christmas on the Farm
Family-friendly fun awaits during this year’s Christmas on the Farm event, hosted by Aware Central Texas. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center.
Activities will include performances, hay rides, petting zoo, crafts, face painting and more, with special appearances by Bell County Comic Con and The Grinch.
Entry tickets cost 50 cents per person or $2 per family. Activity tickets cost 50 cents per person or $10 for 25 tickets. Each activity is less than four tickets.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Aware Central Texas, a non-profit organization that aids in preventing child abuse and family violence.
Santa at the Depot
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum will present Santa at the Depot Family Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Santa will arrive by train at 10 a.m. and will meet with children throughout the event. There will also be crafts, music and old-fashioned holiday fun in the grand lobby.
Family Days are free events for the community. The museum is located inside the Santa Fe Depot at 315 W. Ave. B in Temple.
Central Texas Master Singers
The Central Texas Master Singers Choir and Orchestra will perform its annual Christmas concert 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Baptist Church, 6161 S. Fifth St. in Temple. A second performance will take place Tuesday, Dec. 17, at LifeWay Fellowship, 4001 E. Elms Road in Killeen.
Seating is limited. For more information, or to reserve tickets, visit CentralTexasMasterSingers.com, or call Emily Kirkpatrick at 254-654-2150.
Other items on the weekend calendar
Thursday
The Old Friends band will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 S. Mitchell St. in Belton.
Friday
The Good Ole Boys band will perform country music 6 p.m. Friday at Fry’s Restaurant, 802 S. Main St. in Belton.
———
Whiskey Bent will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
———
Eric Turner will perform 7 p.m. Friday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Saturday
The Good Ole Boys band will perform country and western music 6 p.m. Saturday at the Central Texas Sportsman Club, located off FM 2305 just before Temple Lake Park at Lake Belton (turn right on Central Texas Sportsman Club Road and proceed half a mile).
———
Justin Cole will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at Ratibor Country Grill, 10226 FM 2086 in Temple.
———
Fast Movin’ Train will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
———
Several musicians will perform Saturday as part of a Christmas market event at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado. Mike and the Middletones will perform at 1 p.m., The Last City will perform at 4 p.m. and Bottlecap Mountain will perform at 7 p.m.
Sunday
The Ken Ragsdale Band will perform 2 p.m. Sunday at the Stardust Ballroom Dance Group’s “Tea Dance” at In the Mood Ballroom, 15 S. Main St. in Temple.
Upcoming Fundraisers
A holiday bazaar benefiting the operating costs for St. Mary’s Catholic School will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the school’s gym, 1018 S. Seventh St. in Temple. The event is free and will feature more than 50 vendors.
———
A holiday market benefiting the Rosebud-Lott Elementary PTO will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Rosebud-Lott High School gym, 1789 U.S. Highway 77 in Lott. The event is free and will feature crafts, clothing, jewelry and an appearance from Santa.
