A busy weekend of family fun and entertainment awaits Central Texans, with everything from car and tractor shows to theatre productions and numerous festivals.
SPJST Car Show
The 14th annual SPJST Car Show and Czech Heritage Celebration will take place Saturday at SPJST Lodge 47, Seaton Star Hall, at 10842 State Highway 53 in Temple.
The event opens to the public at 9 a.m. and includes classic cars, arts and crafts, food, music, Czech heritage, kids’ activities and more.
Special guest will be Miss Texas 2019 Chandler Foreman who will meet and greet attendees between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
More than 200 cars are anticipated for the car show, and more than 100 trophies will be awarded. The event will also include a silent auction, 50-50 drawing, sauerkraut-making and other demonstrations, shopping, Czech music, Beseda Dancers and a meet-and-greet with SPJST state royalty.
Admission is free. For more information, visit spjstcarshow.org or call 254-534-0807.
“Wilderness”
The Temple High School Theatre Department will present the social drama “Wilderness” this weekend at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, 1717 E. Ave. J in Temple.
Performances will be 8 p.m. today through Saturday with a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday. Because of renovations to the fine arts space at Temple High School, the first theatre production of the school year was moved to the Meridith-Dunbar Auditorium.
“Wilderness” is a multimedia documentary theatre piece which tells the stories of six teenagers dealing with various mental illnesses and addictions while at wilderness therapy camp.
Tickets are available online at CentralTexasTickets.com. The play contains adult language.
First Friday Oktoberfest
Downtown Temple’s monthly First Friday event will celebrate Oktoberfest 6-9 p.m. The festival will be set up on Main and Second Streets between Avenue A and Central Avenue.
The event will include live music from Jerry Haisler and the Melody Five, vendors, food trucks, a farmer’s market and downtown retailers will be open for shopping opportunities.
Tractor and Engine Show
The 48th annual Tractor and Engine Show, presented by the Texas Early Day Tractor and Engine Association, will take place Saturday at 1717 Eberhardt Road in Temple.
Gates will open at 9 a.m. The Tractor Pull will begin at 10 a.m. and the parade will begin at 1 p.m.
The event will also include a flea market, homemade ice cream and food trucks, as well as corn shelling, wheat thrashing and blacksmith demonstrations. The big engines will be cranked up and running all day.
For more information, visit texasedtea.org.
“Mamma Mia!”
Performances of “Mamma Mia!” will continue this weekend at Temple Civic Theatre, 2413 S. 13th St.
Show times will begin 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday with matinee performances at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets are available online at TempleCivicTheatre.com.
Sirena Fest
The third annual Sirena Festival and Parade will take place Saturday along the banks of Salado Creek.
The event will begin with the parade at 11 a.m. followed by an afternoon of live music, food trucks, vendors, games and activities, a mermaid costume contest, performers and more. During the festival, Wendy Faulkner with Skydive Temple will make a jump at around 4:30 p.m. and land near the festival grounds.
Proceeds from the event will go toward building an all-abilities playground in Salado.
Spirit of Santa Fe Wine Festival
The Temple Chamber of Commerce will host the Spirit of Santa Fe Wine Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Santa Fe Plaza, 301 Santa Fe Way.
The festival will feature regional wineries, live music, restaurants and artisans. Tickets can be purchased online at CentralTexasTickets.com.
Davilla Community Center
The fourth annual Fall Fest will take place 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Davilla Community Center, 20803 N. FM 487 in Davilla.
Fun and games will include ring toss, fish and duck ponds, cakewalk, corn hole, hayrides, bounce house, petting zoo and M&M guessing game. Snacks, desserts and drinks will also be available.
The event will also include a silent auction and prize drawing. A custom fireworks display will also take place, weather permitting. For more information, visit facebook.com/DavillaTx.
St. Francis Fest
St. Francis Episcopal Church, 5001 Hickory Road in Temple, will celebrate the Feast of St. Francis with an animal blessing and festival this weekend.
The annual Blessing of the Animals will begin 10 a.m. Saturday in the outdoor chapel. All pets are welcome and should be on a leash or in a carrier.
The annual St. Francis Fest/Willkommen zum Oktoberfest will begin around 11 a.m. Sunday in the Great Hall. The festival will include German cuisine and a silent auction.
West Temple Oktoberfest
The third annual West Temple Oktoberfest will take place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Westfield Market, 7373 Honeysuckle Drive.
The event is free to attend, and beer and wine tasting tickets are available online at eventbrite.com.
Boo-tacular Family Fun Festival and 5K
The inaugural Boo-tacular Family Fun Festival and 5K Race will take place Saturday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road in Temple. It will feature Halloween-themed games and activities for kids, a pumpkin patch, inflatables, food trucks, music and more.
The festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the 5K run will begin at 8:30 a.m.
Proceeds from the event will benefit St. Mary’s Catholic School. For more information, call 254-778-8141 or visit stmarys-temple.org.
Family Day
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum will host Mythical Monster Family Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Visitors can come in costume and learn about mythical creatures from legends and lore.
Family Days are free, and regular admission charges apply to the rest of the museum. The museum is located at 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple.
Bob Schneider
Musician Bob Schneider will perform Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, part of the Texas Music Series.
The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at cacarts.org.
Art Show
The Salado Cultural Arts District will showcase Salado artists and galleries in an art show which will be on display at Salado Winery Company, 841 N. Main St., from Oct. 5 through Nov. 3. Art will be available for purchase and there will be no entrance fee.
An opening reception will take place 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the winery. Food and music will be offered.
Other items on the Weekend Calendar
Thursday
The Backroads band will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. today at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 S. Mitchell St. in Belton.
Friday
The Good Ole’ Boys band will perform 6 p.m. Friday at Fry’s Restaurant, 802 S. Main St. in Belton.
———
Craig Howell and Somewhere in Texas will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Saturday
The Tinplate Trackers of Austin will hold a model train exhibit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Church of Christ activity center, 225 N. Church St. in Salado.
———
The Good Ole’ Boys band will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at the Central Texas Sportsman Club, located off FM 2405 just before Temple Lake Park at Lake Belton (turn right on Central Texas Sportsman Club Road and proceed a half mile).
———
Fast Movin’ Train will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Sunday
The Tinplate Trackers of Austin will hold a model train exhibit from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Church of Christ activity center, 225 N. Church St. in Salado.
Submission guidelines: Weekend calendar items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.