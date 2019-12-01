The Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple has announced the lineup for the 2020 Texas Music Series.
All of the performances include diverse singer-songwriters who have toured nationally and internationally. Performances will kick off in January and include everything from country, rock and roll, storytelling and more. Concerts for the series will include:
+Aaron Stephens - Jan. 18
+Charley Crockett - Feb. 29
+Ian Moore - March 14
+Grupo Fantasma - April 25
+Del Castillo - May 30
+Emily Gimble - June 27
+Vallejo - July 11
+Subdudes - Sept. 19
+An Evening of Stories and Songs with Chris Hillman featuring Herb Pedersen - Oct. 3
+Todd Snider - Dec. 5
Season tickets for 10 shows are $250 for CAC members, and $300 for non-members. Season tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased online at cacarts.org.
Tickets for individual shows will go on sale Dec. 16 and range from $20-$50 per show. Discounts and savings apply when joining the CAC with members and apply to the whole season.
Each concert has pre-show activities, such as a food truck dinner option beginning 6:30 p.m. from locally-based food trucks. Concessions also will be for sale. All concerts begin 7:30 p.m. in the Frank W. Mayborn Auditorium.
The CAC, located at 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, offers music and onstage entertainment, classes and programs for all ages throughout the year. Visit cacarts.org or call 254-773-9926 for more information about upcoming events.